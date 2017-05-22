Five arrested on felony drug charges

Staff report

Five people were charged with felony drug crimes on Tuesday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests following the conclusion of multiple investigations into the sale of methamphetamine, prescription painkillers, cocaine and marijuana.

According to detectives, surveillance and undercover techniques were used to purchase drugs from the suspects at multiple locations throughout Lincoln County. Most of the undercover buys were street-level buys for small amounts of narcotics, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

However, one suspect, Kevin Alejandro Rodriguez, 24, of Lincolnton, sold undercover detectives a trafficking amount of opioid pain pills.

“I don’t believe our citizens realize the epidemic of opioid abuse in our area and how it is evident in the arrests from (Tuesday),” Sheriff David Carpenter said in the press release. “We continue to fight a battle of prescription pill abuse and the illegal sale of them and at the present time we are losing this battle at an alarming rate. As time progresses, we will continue to see more and more arrests for the sale and delivery of pain pills and somewhere in the future hopefully there will be a solution. It is so sad we continue to see young offenders involved in these activities and I predict this to be a continuing trend.”

Rodriguez was charged with one felony count each of trafficking a schedule II controlled substance by sale, trafficking a schedule II controlled substance by delivery, trafficking a schedule II controlled substance by transport, trafficking a schedule II controlled substance by possession and sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance. He was also charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance. He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

Sierra Miranda Gomez, 20, of Lincolnton, was charged with two felony counts each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and one felony count each of sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance. She was issued a $20,000 secured bond.

Dana Rochelle Gomez, 44, of Lincolnton, was charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance. She was issued a $7,500 secured bond.

Deputies said two suspects have been charged but have not yet been served with warrants.

Austin Shane McCutcheon, 18, of Denver, is facing one felony count of conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Deputies said McCutcheon is currently jailed on unrelated charges.

Justin Tyler Garrett, 34, of Cherryville, is facing one felony count of conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He is at-large.

Rodriguez has prior Lincoln County convictions for misdemeanor assault on a female and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in 2010, resisting an officer in 2011, felony sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule III controlled substance in 2012, felony sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a schedule III controlled substance, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance in 2013. He was sentenced to nearly three years in prison in 2013, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.

