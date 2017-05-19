Lincoln County United Way holds annual meeting, awards ceremony

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Members of the community and local businesses were recognized at Lincoln County United Way’s annual meeting and awards ceremony on Thursday at the Lincoln Country Club.

The Campaign Champion Award, which is given to an organization that puts exceptional effort into the United Way campaign, was given to Carolina Trust Bank, which has 100 percent employee participation in a workplace campaign – the only for-profit business in Lincoln County that has achieved this level of participation in the history of Lincoln County United Way. The Pacesetter Award was awarded to the AptarGroup, which exceeded its previous year’s goal by $4,000.

The Excellence in Leadership Award went to Carolinas Healthcare System. The Timken Company received the Community Impact Award. The Corporate Leadership Award was given to Duke Energy. Kristi Spencer won the Volunteer of the Year Award. The Elliott Beal Award was given to Dr. Susan Cannon. The Teen Board Member Award was presented to Ashton Taylor. Lincoln County Coalition Against Domestic Violence Board president Shasta Steele received the Christina Arlow Award. This award is given to an individual that exemplifies the spirit of community, leadership and service to his or her community.

The Medallion Award was given to Pastor Ken Spencer of United Methodist Church. Selections for the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award are based on the nominee’s volunteer efforts and commitment of time, accomplishments, community impact and enhancement of the lives of others. Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards went to Katie Lineberger Saine of Duke Energy and to Mark Bradley of AptarGroup.

Each year, Lincoln County Schools partakes in United Way campaigns and this year the system raised the highest amount ever. The Outstanding High School Award went to West Lincoln High School and the Outstanding Elementary School Award was received by Iron Station Elementary, which has held the award every year since it was created.

“United Way can’t meet the needs without the help we receive from the community,” United Way Board chair Dr. Susan Cannon said. “From the elderly to the smallest child, those who receive help directly or indirectly from United Way are thankful for their support.”

Katie Lineberger Saine was installed as the new member at large of Lincoln County United Way and four new board members, Neal Alexander, Gardner-Webb University interim dean, Godbold School of Business, Cassie Hansley, assistant vice president and financial center manager at Fifth Third Bank, Clarissa Metts of Gaston College and Todd Pigg, owner of Sentry Drug, were named.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard