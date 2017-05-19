Reader’s Forum

No-kill vote was a victory for all

Many animals have died waiting for a dedicated and compassionate shelter director, one who would stand up and say Lincoln County will be a place where healthy and treatable animals are given the chance to live. At Monday night’s commissioners’ meeting, Hannah Beaver breathed new life into not only the animals but many volunteers as well. I am one of them.

I have served as a local animal advocate for many years. As a member of HATS and its current vice president, as a shelter volunteer building relationships with staff, as a member of the Humane Voters of Lincoln County and as a sitting member of the No Kill Ad-Hoc Committee.

I have been front and center to see many changes transpire, but nothing compares to what I witnessed Monday night.

Live release rates in Lincoln County have risen over the last three years, but one thing seemed to keep us from hitting 90 percent or better for 12 months straight: a director who engages employees, partners with local groups, studies other No Kill facilities and embraces life-affirming programs. I fully believe Beaver will help Lincoln County become one of the first open-admission shelters in North Carolina to reach No Kill status.

I want to congratulate Beaver and recognize the employees who stand behind her with dedication. I also want to thank the county leaders who made the No Kill strategic plan possible. Thanks to them, our shelter will finally be a place where only irremediably suffering animals are euthanized.

Matt Anderson

Denver