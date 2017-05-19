Around Town— 5-19-17

FRIDAY

Fundraiser

The Odd Fellows Lodge, located at 1970 Buffalo Shoals Rd. in Lincolnton will host a scholarship fundraiser from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.



SATURDAY

Food pantry

Shady Grove Baptist Church, located at 3240 Tryon Courthouse Rd. in Cherryville will host a mobile food pantry from 9 a.m. until noon for families in need. Limit one food box per household. For more information call (704) 435-9605.

May Day

The Coalition of Churches will host “May Day 2017” from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Oaklawn School, located at 410 E. Linden St. in Lincolnton.

Yard sale

North 321 VFD, located at 321 and Maiden Hwy. intersection will host a community yard sale from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Fundraiser

McKendree United Methodist Church, located at 3537 Maiden Hwy. in Lincolnton will a poor man supper fundraiser at 5 p.m. All proceeds support the Epic and Eagles youth group for mission projects. Price is by donation.

SUNDAY

Fundraiser

The Odd Fellows Lodge, located at 1970 Buffalo Shoals Rd. in Lincolnton will host a scholarship fundraiser from 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Luncheon

McKendree United Methodist Church, located at 3537 Maiden Hwy. in Lincolnton will host a community luncheon beginning at noon. Cost is $8. The menu features country style steak, baked chicken, vegetables and beverage.

Homecoming

Long Shoals Baptist Church, located at 2988 Longs Shoals Rd. in Lincolnton will host a Homecoming service with special music by “The Dosses” at 10:30 a.m.

Homecoming

Reeps Grove United Methodist Church, located at 7401 Reeps Grove Church Rd. in Vale will host Homecoming at 11 a.m. with lunch following.

Bullying program

El Shaddai Full Gospel, located 4953 E. Hwy. 27 in Iron Station will host a bullying program featuring program presenter, Judyth Nascimento, Counselor from EL Middle School at 4 p.m. For more information call (704) 732-0355. Refreshments and door prizes will be available.

Spring Revival

Herndon Chapel AME Zion Church, located at 1121 Georgetown Rd. in Lincolnton will host Spring Revival at 6 p.m. Services will continue Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Reunion

The descendants of Charlie and Elizabeth Scronce will host a reunion at Reepsville Baptist Church, located 1513 Alf Hoover Rd. in Lincolnton at 1 p.m.

Tent revival

Maranatha Baptist Church, located on Dallas/Cherryville Hwy. will host the Gaston County “Ablaze” tent revival through May 25 at 7 p.m. For more information call (704) 922-3992.