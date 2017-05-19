Deputies: Store owner charged with with selling drugs, again

Staff report

The owner of a Lincolnton store who was arrested in March on felony drug charges was arrested again on Wednesday and charged with dealing prescription painkillers.

Mandi Uriah Smith, 39, of Devine Road in Iron Station, is accused of selling opioid painkillers out of the J&M Discount Variety Store, located at 3485 East Highway 27.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Smith sold a trafficking-level amount of painkillers at the store during business hours and was charged after an operation that included surveillance and undercover drug purchases.

Smith was charged with two felony counts each of trafficking opium or heroin by sale, trafficking opium of heroin by delivery and trafficking opium or heroin by possession, four felony counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and one felony count each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance.

Smith was issued a $478,000 bond, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Smith was charged in March with trafficking opium or heroin and multiple other felonies, after a search warrant served at the store resulted in detectives seizing nearly 1.5 pounds of marijuana, more than 70 grams of oxycodone pills, two handguns, drug paraphernalia, and more than $13,000 in cash.

Smith has a prior felony conviction for possession with intent to sell a schedule VI controlled substance in Iredell County in 2014.

Image courtesy of LCSO