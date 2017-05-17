‘Thunder Over Carolina’ opens Thursday

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The production of “Thunder Over Carolina” has been a long-term labor of love for those involved. In addition to the hundreds of hours of rehearsal time, Ryan Gurganious spent three years researching the Battle of Ramsour’s Mill, the Revolutionary War and readapting the script originally written by Charles Loveland.

“I added more of a story line to it,” Gurganious said. “I also researched all of the characters in the play to make sure that what we know now can be proven in fact. Other than just a couple of things in the story line and a little bit of embellishment here and there, it’s historically accurate.”

“Thunder Over Carolina” was first performed in the mid-1950s at the Battleground Theater outdoor venue in Lincolnton, near the site of the battle in 1780.

Basically, if Gurganious didn’t find references to a character in multiple sources he didn’t include that character. The contemporary production also brings in references to the “Mecklenburg Declaration” or “Meck Dec” which was supposedly signed after the battle of Lexington. The date of the document, May 20, 1775, appears on North Carolina’s state seal and flag.

In addition to the work he did on the script, Gurganious also plays Christian Reinhardt, the owner of the land on the east side of Clark’s Creek. In Gurganious’s research on Reinhardt, he discovered that Reinhardt’s wife, Betsy, was leaning toward the Loyalist side, contrary to her family’s Patriot beliefs, but she ended up siding with her husband. Such was the political atmosphere in the South at that time. There was, until the battle, unspoken division between those siding with the British and those who wanted to make a break from British rule. These differences were often not clear or in harmony between families and neighbors.

“I love history and whenever Jason Harpe approached me, because he knew of my involvement with the Theatre Guild, about readapting the script, I jumped at the opportunity,” Gurganious said. “I never fully understood the historical significance of this battle until I actually started researching it.”

The Battle of Ramsour’s Mill was the first battle in the South with a Patriot win and it was this confrontation that began the deterioration of British dominance in the Revolutionary War.

Most of the people acting in “Thunder” have an interest in history. Leanna Cook, who is playing Anna Abernathy Shuford, admits that she is not at all interested in history – she was attracted to “Thunder” because of the storyline.

In the performance, Cook is married to Phillip Shuford, who is a veteran of the Revolutionary War. When his commission is up, he comes home to Lincolnton to ask Cook to marry him and, at the onset of the performance, they are establishing themselves in the community. Anna Abernathy Shuford carries the portion of the plot line that is not the battle – the love stories, the stories of community and building families. It was those stories that Gurganious wanted to emphasize in his re-adaption.

“I am not a history buff like Ryan is,” Cook said. “I love theater and the part of this show that appeals to me the most is not the battles or historical relevance, it’s the characters and their stories. I think sometimes when you think about the Revolutionary War you almost forget that those were people with families and lives and they suffered devastation and the loss of some of those lives.”

That British soldiers never made it to the Battle of Ramsour’s Mill and that it was a fight between neighbors and, in some instances, families, are points of historical significance to this conflict that are sometimes overlooked.

Patrick Daley is Cook’s fiancé in real life and he plays Anna Abernathy Shuford’s husband, Phillip. In the play, Adam Reep, played by Christopher Stone, is one of his best friends. Phillip Shuford is very level-headed and keeps a journal throughout the time leading up to and during the battle and the story is told through his journal.

“Adam Reep is the hot head and semi-hero of the story,” said Stone, who not only has a love of history but also has family from the Lincolnton area. “He has the knack for getting into all sorts of trouble.”

Stone has been doing theater for a couple of years and not often does he get to play the role of someone in his age range. The chance to play Adam Reep and to delve into his deep character was rewarding.

“He has a lot of conflicts and emotions in him and it’s really a joy to bring him out on stage,” he said. “I’m usually a very reserved person so to play a volatile person like Adam has been a challenge.”

One of the youngest in the play is 13-year-old Alayna Jensen, who plays a loyalist soldier. Jensen is not new to acting, this is her 10th play. She only sees a small portion of battle but doesn’t use a real weapon like many of the other cast members, hers is a wooden replica. Many of the cast members are using antique weapons that have been in their families for generations.

“My mom loves theater – she’s just finishing up a play in Spartanburg,” Jensen said. “My brothers have got into plays too. My dad doesn’t have time for theater because he’s driving us everywhere.”

The play is directed by Pete DeGregory, who also had to take on the part of General Rutherford after the illness of the person originally cast to play that character.

“The cast has spent a lot of hours together because what we do is so intense we have to do it and do it and do it some more so we’re safe and historically as accurate as we can be and still remain true to the story,” he said. “Putting a battle that happened over 16 acres on a 25 by 25-foot semi-round stage has been tough.”

The battle scenes are not just fought on the stage though – the actors fight all throughout the auditorium of the Cultural Center. A full house of friends and family saw “Thunder” on Friday night.

“I dare say there were very few dry eyes in the house,” DeGregory said. “We had a little surprise for them that they weren’t expecting.”

Both Gurganious and DeGregory said that it is not only a sense of accomplishment to see the play come to life but also a sense of pride. Both hope to gain financial support for the production so that it may be staged on an annual basis, perhaps one day staging it on the actual battleground, as the 1950s productions were.

“This play makes history come alive,” Cook said. “It makes it mean something.”

There are only four showings of “Thunder Over Carolina,” Thursday and Friday evening at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Cultural Center, located at 403 East Main Street in Lincolnton. Tickets are $15 and $10 for students and senior citizens. For more information, call 704-732-9055.

Image courtesy of Courtesy of Paul Jensen