Deputies: Man beaten with baseball bat, stabbed during domestic dispute

Staff report

A Lincolnton woman is accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat and stabbing him during a domestic dispute on Saturday.

Jamaica Shanqwon Williams, 35, tried to flee from the Oakwood Circle area in Iron Station as deputies arrived in response to a call about the dispute, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Williams drove back in a second entrance to Oakwood Circle and stopped back at the crime scene, where she was taken into custody.

Deputies said the dispute between Williams and an Iron Station man began when Williams saw a text message from another woman on the man’s cell phone. Williams is accused of hitting the man in the hand with a baseball bat during the ensuing argument and, after the man took the bat away, of grabbing a knife and cutting him several times.

The man was transported to Carolinas HealthCare System-Lincoln, where he received stitches for cuts on both arms and his thumb.

Williams was charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one misdemeanor count each of resisting an officer, failure to stop for a siren, speeding to elude arrest and displaying a fictitious registration plate.

Williams was issued a $26,000 secured bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO