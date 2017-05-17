Commissioners approve ‘no-kill’ strategic plan

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to approve a strategic plan developed to help the Lincoln County Animal Shelter reach “no-kill” designation.

The plan — prepared by the Lincoln County Animal Services staff, the No-Kill Ad Hoc Committee led by Commissioner Anita McCall, the Animal Services Advisory Board and county management — was crafted with the intent of attaining a monthly live-release rate of at least 90 percent for 12 consecutive months. If that goal is achieved, Lincoln County would operate the first open-admission, government-run “no-kill” shelter in the state.

“To me, an 89 percent live-release rate in Lincoln County would be a huge success, but the plan says that’s a total failure,” commission chairman Bill Beam said. “A lot of our success in this county has been accomplished through progressive steps and I think we ought to be able to celebrate those steps that we’ve taken. In my opinion, the difference between 89 and 90 percent is immaterial, but as far as the plan, it means everything and is the difference between success and failure. I just don’t like that threshold because I believe that an 89 percent live-release rate would be a huge success.”

The plan establishes programs for volunteers, foster care, sterilization, pet retention, on- and off-site adoption, medical/behavioral prevention and rehabilitation and proactive pet redemption. A timeline that runs to 2020 has been set for the implementation of the programs, many of which are already underway.

“We have been taking input from lots of agencies that have developed successful strategic plans for no-kill policy, so we’ve basically taken that and applied it to what we’re doing here in Lincoln County,” animal services director Hannah Beaver said. “Our mission is to make sure that all healthy and treatable animals are saved and only those that are suffering are euthanized. We’re very clear on this goal and we want to be above a 90 percent live-release rate for dogs and cats. We have already started implementing so many parts of these programs and that’s a huge part of the success that we’re already having.”

Beaver became the fourth director of Animal Services in Lincoln County since 2015 when she was hired in September. Under her leadership, the shelter has posted a live-release rate greater than 90 percent for three consecutive months dating back to February.

Two local animal activist groups, Helping Animals to Survive and Humane Voters of Lincoln County, took the opportunity to voice their support of Beaver, who received a standing ovation following her presentation Monday evening.

“We want to acknowledge and thank the Animal Services Advisory Board, the No-Kill Ad Hoc Committee, Hannah Beaver and her staff at LCAS for all the work that they’ve done moving LCAS toward a 90 percent or better live-release rate. We’re really excited about the plan that has been put forth and we’re looking forward to partnering with Hannah to help reach this goal,” said Kate Cameron, president of the HATS board of directors.

Ashley Oliphant, the founder of the Humane Voters of Lincoln County, also celebrated the commissioners’ decision, and Beaver.

“I want to express how happy I am that LCAS now has a really motivated, compassionate director who understands and is ready to implement the no-kill philosophy,” she said. “Hannah Beaver should be applauded for leading the shelter away from the status quo and into a new era of great possibility. I want to point out that we have captured lightning in a bottle. The HVLC, HATS, the commissioners, the director of LCAS and the county veterinarian have reached consensus on a no-kill plan and I think we as a county need to take great pride in that.”

Image courtesy of Courtesy of Dana Pender