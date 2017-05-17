City resumes oversight of events and marketing coordinator

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The vacant events and marketing coordinator position will remain under the supervision of the city of Lincolnton, according to City Manager Steve Zickefoose.

Abby Cole, the most recent events and marketing coordinator who resigned in February, was a city employee working out of an office at the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce. However, a five-year agreement between the Lincolnton City Council and the chamber stated that if a vacancy were to occur, the position would become a chamber employee working under the supervision of the chamber president.

Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce president Ken Kindley requested that the city void the contract in a memo issued last week. The city council agreed to cancel the agreement during a special called budget meeting held on Monday.

“My reasoning for this recommendation is due to the confusion the contract has caused by stating that the next employee hired would be a chamber employee versus a city employee like Abby Cole was at one time,” Kindley said in the memo. “In interviewing prospective employees, this situation has made those applying for the position of events and marketing question why they would be working out of the chamber since they would be doing so much work for the Downtown Development Association.”

Kindley said the job was offered to an applicant who ultimately turned it down due to the confusion.

At the time of the agreement with the chamber, the city employed a business and community development director in addition to the events and marketing position. The business and community development position was discontinued when former director Vicki Davis resigned in June and those responsibilities were then shifted to city planning director Laura Elam.

“The city has undergone significant departmental reorganization since the initial agreement with the chamber in April of 2016,” Zickefoose said in a memo issued to the mayor and city council. “I am of the opinion that the city is now in a much better situation to make the events and marketing coordinator position a permanent employee to be supervised by existing staff.”

The events and marketing coordinator, once hired, will work under the supervision of Parks and Recreation director Nathan Eurey. Event applications originate in the Parks and Recreation department, which means the events and marketing coordinator will have to work closely with Eurey throughout the application process, according to Zickefoose.

The events and marketing coordinator is responsible for planning, coordinating and promoting downtown events such as Hog Happenin’ and the Lincolnton Food, Wine and Brew Festival. The individual oversees all phases of festival planning that include recruiting, training, scheduling and supervising volunteer staff.

The events and marketing coordinator position has been vacant since late February and officials said the city will work to fill the void as soon as possible.