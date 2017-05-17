Cherryville man charged with pawning stolen goods

Staff report

A Cherryville man has been charged with pawning stolen goods at a Lincoln County pawnshop.

Keegan Ryan Walker, 25, of 408 East First Street, was served with felony warrants for obtaining property by false pretenses by Gaston County officers on Friday.

Officers said the owner of the pawnshop contacted the Lincolnton Police Department after being contacted by Gaston County Police Department officers in reference to stolen property in one of their investigations being pawned at their business, according to a press release from the Lincolnton Police Department.

In addition to the warrant taken out by local officers, Gaston County officers also swore out additional felony warrants as a result of their investigation, including charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny.

Officers said the stolen property was seized and will be returned to the initial victim in Gaston County.

Officers said Walker has prior convictions for obtaining property by false pretenses, forgery of an instrument, uttering a forged instrument, financial card theft, felony breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony larceny, felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault on a government official.

Image courtesy of LPD