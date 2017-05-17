Brymer set to retire from Christian Ministry of Lincoln County

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Christian Ministry of Lincoln County is a nonprofit organization formed by a group of local pastors who were inspired by the teachings of Jesus Christ to care for the poor and the homeless.

For the past 31 years, Christian Ministry executive director Susan Brymer has served as the embodiment of the core values on which the nonprofit was founded. After more than three decades of working to better the lives of those in the community who have fallen upon hard times, Brymer will be retiring from her post at the end of the month.

“I’m getting older, I have some aches and pains and little things wrong with me, so it’s just time for me to let a younger person have the direction of Christian Ministry in their hands,” Brymer said. “It’s just growing so fast and I’m beginning to slow down. We don’t need someone who’s slowing down, we need somebody who can just go at it full speed. I made my decision after a lot of praying, asking God what he wants me to do and I just kind of felt like somebody could do a better job if they were younger and had more energy than what I do.”

Brymer, 64, is a native of Mecklenburg County who has lived most of her life on the Bradshaw farm in Iron Station. A member of Iron Station United Methodist Church who spent years teaching Sunday school, working with the youth group, organizing Christmas plays and serving on the church’s board of directors, Brymer was in search of another way to serve the Lord when she found Christian Ministry.

“Serving this ministry is something that you’re called upon by God to do,” Brymer said. “I have always gone at this ministry with the feeling that God doesn’t have a time clock and that I need to get the job done no matter what they pay me. It’s not something that I owe to the board or the people that hired me, it’s something that I owe to God. I’ve always felt as though this was a calling from God and I feel very humbled to be able to even serve in this ministry and do this for as long as I have. This is a passion of mine and it’s my way to take my faith to another level of service.”

Brymer, who graduated college with a degree in social work, joined the nonprofit as a volunteer in 1985, helping with interviews of prospective clients in need of the many services provided by Christian Ministry. It was only a few months later when Jan Agner, the executive director at the time, encouraged Brymer to apply for a full-time position coordinating the Linc Meals program, which delivers meals to homebound people.

Brymer was thrust into the role of executive director on her first day as a full-time employee when Agner was diagnosed with cancer. She filled both roles, Linc Meals coordinator and executive director, for two years, in addition to sorting food, mowing grass, cleaning bathrooms, mopping the floor of the soup kitchen and any other task needed to keep everything running smoothly.

“The most important thing we have to do is earn the trust of every client who walks through our doors,” Brymer said. “Our first goal with every new client who comes in here is to let them know that we are here to help them. We’re not here to judge them and we’re not here to tell them who they are or what they should do. That’s not our purpose. Our purpose is to find up about their needs and figure out how we can get them to open up so that we can do our best to meet that need.”

Brymer plans to remain heavily involved with Christian Ministry through volunteer work moving forward. Her last day on the job is May 31.

A retirement celebration for Brymer will be held Thursday morning from 10 a.m.-noon and all are welcome to stop by and wish her well. The celebration will be held at the Christian Ministry office, located at 207 South Poplar Street in Lincolnton.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard