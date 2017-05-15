Senate bill would affect the posting of public notices

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A bill that passed through the North Carolina Senate last month would allow local governments to post public notices on their own websites rather than publishing advertisements in newspapers.

Senate Bill 343, which passed with a 30-19 vote in April, has now been sent to the House where similar legislation has died in recent years. The public notices in question often contain details about upcoming public hearings on budgets, developments and ordinance amendments, as well as opportunities to bid on government contracts.

Supporters of the bill said that newspaper circulations are steadily declining and the change would save money for counties and municipalities that have to pay advertising costs to publish the advertisements. Lincoln County paid approximately $19,000 to the Lincoln Times-News in 2016 for the publication of public notices, while the advertisements cost the city of Lincolnton roughly $7,500 last year.

“The cities and counties are coming to us and saying it’s very expensive, and that people are not reading newspapers as much as they used to because they’re now getting their information online,” said state Sen. David Curtis, a Denver Republican who voted in favor of the bill. “They’ve asked us for the option of going either way. For instance, a lot of folks in Lincoln County read the newspaper, so I would certainly expect the county to keep posting notices in the Lincoln Times-News. But the circulation for some newspapers is tiny and so they say ‘We’re spending way too much money on this for the bang for the buck that we’re getting, so we would like the option of choosing the best way to get this information out to the public.’ That’s the way it was sold to us and we decided that local control is always best.”

Opponents of the bill argue that, despite declining circulation numbers, newspapers generally have more readers than government websites. Many people in some of the state’s more rural areas, including parts of Lincoln County, don’t have reliable access to internet connection.

“For me, and I’ve voted against similar bills before, I think a case could be made that a bill like this would make sense for large metropolitan areas, but in areas like the one I represent there’s a very diversified community of older folks, younger folks and everyone in between,” Lincoln County state Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincolnton Republican, said. “I think it’s a great idea to have the notices on a website, but I don’t think we should preclude our local newspapers. The public does have a right to know about these things and the reality is that there are folks who just don’t get online, so I don’t think we should assume that everyone has access. I think it’s good to cover all grounds, so why not put it online and in the newspaper?”

House Bill 572, a compromise measure filed in April, would enforce the current newspaper publications, while also requiring papers to post the notices on their websites and on a statewide notices website operated by the N.C. Press Association. The bill would also force newspapers to offer a discounted rate for notices that are published multiple times.

The Lincoln Times-News boasts a circulation of 8,000 copies per edition, while the paper’s website, www.lincolntimesnews.com, received nearly 2.5 million visits in 2016. By comparison, the Lincoln County website received about 652,000 visits last year and the website for the city of Lincolnton garnered approximately 105,000 visitors during that same time frame.

City of Lincolnton Mayor Ed Hatley and Lincoln County Board of Commissioners chairman Bill Beam were in agreement that each entity should continue to publish its public notices in the Lincoln Times-News.

“To me, all those things should be published in the newspaper because not everyone has internet access. A public notice is just that and should be readily available for the public,” Hatley said.

“The only people that go to our website are people that are actively seeking certain information and that’s not exactly what a public notice is intended to do,” Beam added. “A public notice is supposed to be posted somewhere everyone can see it. I’m old school so I think it should remain the way it is, and I think we’ve talked about it enough as a board to where we will continue publishing that information in the newspaper.”

Senate Bill 343 is currently awaiting a hearing in the House.