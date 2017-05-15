Sen. Curtis talks NC Senate budget proposal

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The North Carolina Senate unveiled a budget proposal on Tuesday evening that would impose a significant personal and corporate income tax cut and raise pay for most teachers.

The proposed budget calls for $22.9 billion in spending over the next fiscal year, which would be an increase of approximately $500 million over the current year’s spending plan. The senators cut about $500 million from the $23.4 billion budget proposed by Gov. Roy Cooper in March. Cooper’s office has expressed concern with the tax cuts included in the Senate’s budget.

“It’s good that some of the governor’s proposals on teacher pay and other issues are reflected in the Senate budget, but we will reserve judgment until we see the details,” Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said in a news release issued on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, Senate Republicans have prioritized yet another massive tax giveaway for corporations and the wealthiest that would give millionaires a tax cut 60 times larger than middle class families. Their plan blows a $600 million hole in our budget, which wrecks our ability to invest in education, disaster recovery and other priorities.”

The suggested tax cuts, which were approved by the Senate in April, would not only reduce the income tax rate, but also increase the standard deduction, which is the dollar amount that non-itemizers may subtract from their income before income tax is applied. If implemented, the personal income tax rate would drop from 5.499 percent to 5.35 percent and the standard deduction would increase from $17,500 to $20,000.

State Sen. David Curtis, a Denver Republican whose district includes Lincoln County, told the Lincoln Times-News that the tax cuts would benefit 99 percent of North Carolina residents. He also said the standard deduction increase would benefit 94,000 low-income families who would no longer owe state taxes.

“I think we have proven conclusively over the past four years that cutting taxes increases economic activity,” Curtis said. “We’re going to probably have close to a $600 million surplus at the end of this fiscal year and we think a big part of that was attracting new companies to North Carolina and getting North Carolina companies to expand. Therefore, we think that taxpayers basically gave us that money, and if we can run the government with less than what they gave us then we should give it back to them.”

The senators’ budget proposal includes a pay raise for teachers that would average 3.7 percent, although teachers with 25 or more years of experience wouldn’t see an increase in pay. The largest raises of up to 4.8 percent would be given to teachers with nine to 14 years of experience, while teachers with one to three years and 20 to 24 years of experience would receive the smallest raises of less than 2 percent. The starting salary for teachers will remain at $35,000, but incentives for high grade-point averages or test scores would make new teachers eligible for a higher starting salary.

“We’re trying to increase the teacher pipeline because we’re facing a shortage of teachers down the road,” Curtis said. “We’re doing several things to make teaching more enticing for students. For instance, we’re giving more scholarships to students pursuing a major in education. Also, we’re really having problems recruiting (science, technology, engineering and math) teachers specifically so we’ve set aside $6 million for a teaching fellows program, which is a forgivable loan of $8,250 per year for teachers in a STEM field.”

The GOP-dominated House will now have to develop and pass its own budget before leaders from both chambers will work on a compromise budget that will be sent to Cooper’s desk.