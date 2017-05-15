Search for new Lincoln County Schools superintendent moving forward

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Schools superintendent search process is now several steps closer to hiring a person to fill the position currently held by Dr. Sherry Hoyle, who announced her retirement at a school board meeting held on Feb. 14. The members of the Lincoln County Schools Board of Education have reviewed the 22 applications they received and have narrowed down the candidates to five, who will be interviewed on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to board chairman Mark Mullen.

“All of the candidates that we got were good and well-qualified,” he said. “We narrowed down the ones that we thought were the most qualified based on the application questions we sent out. We also looked at their experience of course and what size school system they had been in. We paid close attention to the survey results we received from the public as to what they were looking for in the superintendent. That weighed heavily into our decisions.”

During the search process, the board made available to the public a questionnaire asking what qualifications the community would like to see in a new superintendent. One common answer that Mullen said stood out to him was that many people wanted the new superintendent to be a North Carolina resident.

“That doesn’t mean that we didn’t look at any other ones,” he said. “That was one of the things that stood out in the survey. They also wanted leadership and someone who is seen out in public.”

The interviews will be conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday and the five candidates will be narrowed down to two or three for a second round of more in-depth interviews, according to Mullen.