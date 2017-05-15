School system shuffles principals, administrators

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Schools Board of Education shifted multiple principals and administrators to different schools during a meeting on Tuesday.

Samantha Campbell, former principal of East Lincoln High School, was promoted to director of secondary education, the position formerly held by Lincolnton High School principal Tony Worley. Asbury Academy’s principal, Marybeth Avery, will transfer to principal of East Lincoln High School, effective July 1.

Superintendent Dr. Sherry Hoyle said in an email that the plan is to have a recommendation for a new principal for Asbury by the June school board meeting.

Donald Welch, currently principal at F.D. Kiser Intermediate, will transfer to principal of Battleground Elementary. Tracy Eley will transfer from principal of Battleground to principal of Kiser. Current assistant principal of Kiser, Holly Skibo, will be promoted to principal of Norris S. Childers Elementary. Skibo will also serve as reading camp site coordinator at Pumpkin Center Primary from July 10-July 27.

Kimberly Davis, the current principal of Childers, will become principal of North Brook Elementary, effective July 1. Lincoln County Schools officials did not respond to a query from the Times-News about the employment status of the current principal of North Brook, Jim Heffner, but sources have said that Heffner’s employment contract wasn’t renewed.

Lincolnton High School assistant principal Kristie Ballard will be promoted to principal of West Lincoln Middle School, effective July 1, to fill the position that has been held by Dr. Phyllis Tallent on an interim basis since Tim Beam became countywide director of federal programs on Jan. 26.

Jon Hancock was hired as a health and physical education teacher and men’s basketball varsity head coach at East Lincoln High School. Hancock will begin his position on July 1.

The current assistant principal of Battleground and G.E. Massey, Jennifer Carroll, will become the reading camp site coordinator at Battleground effective July 10. Pam McBryde, who was serving as interim finance officer, will become director of financial operations effective May 10. Mark Lackey’s position as a teacher at North Lincoln High School was changed to athletic director at North Lincoln High.

Also at the meeting, the board approved a budget amendment in the amount of $167,042.28 reflecting adjustments to state allocations, special revenue and local funds. Dr. Cale Sain provided a report to the board on the 2017-2018 Career and Technical Education Plan. An increase of $.15 per child nutrition meal served was approved for the 2017-2018 school year.

The board also recognized winners of Battle of the Books, Career-Technology Education apprenticeship recipients, DECA competition wins and recipients of Lincoln County Public Education Foundation Grant recipients.