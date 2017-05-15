Maiden Elementary students ‘March for Success’

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

It will be a few more years before the students currently attending Maiden Elementary School will walk the halls of Maiden High School, but the importance of their getting to high school and ultimately graduating is the purpose of the annual Maiden Elementary March for Success, which was held Friday. This pilgrimage was started 26 years ago by former Maiden Elementary teachers Kathy Powell and Gail Sigmon.

In the early years, the students walked to the current location of Maiden Middle School, which was then the old high school. When the new high school was opened, the march was extended to go there. The trek from Maiden Elementary to the high school is just shy of a mile through downtown Maiden. As the procession passes through, Maiden police shut down the roads and spectators line the streets to cheer the students on.

“It’s a celebration of what we hope our children will accomplish,” Maiden Elementary principal Lori Reed said. “The seniors come out at the high school and line the steps welcoming our students in to get them to see what they can accomplish and that they can be seniors just like them one day.”

All of the elementary students walk the route, which is led by a Maiden fire truck and members of the Maiden High School band, followed up by a Maiden police patrol car for safety. In addition to the students, the teachers, some of the parents and neighbors do the walk.

“Marilyn McRee, who was a past principal here, walks with us every year,” Reed said. “It grows bigger and bigger and everybody looks forward to it.”

Each year, a Maiden High School senior is chosen by guidance counselors to give a speech to the elementary students once they are assembled in the gym at the high school. In addition, each sixth-grade homeroom has a representative who gives a speech based on an essay they wrote about what success means to them. This year, Maiden senior Maracle Byrd was the student chosen to give the speech and she also made the walk from the elementary school to the high school on Friday.

“It was an honor to be chosen to give the speech because I used to hear everybody else give the speech and I knew one day I’d want to do it,” she said. “I walked in their same shoes so there were a lot of flashbacks this morning. Seeing all those people be successful and graduate was motivation and it made me want to do it as well.”

Byrd will be attending Lenoir-Rhyne University in the fall to study to be a nurse.

“We never intended for the march to go on for so long but it became a community project,” former Maiden Elementary School principal Marilyn McRee said. “Maiden is a close-knit community and our schools are very important.”

