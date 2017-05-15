Keller Williams real estate agents partner with Habitat for Humanity

Associates from Keller Williams in Denver took a break from selling houses to help build one with Habitat for Humanity on Thursday.

Keller Williams is a real estate company based out of Austin, Texas with more than 157,000 associates across the globe. Thursday marked the company’s ninth annual RED Day, which stands for renew, energize, donate, and is a collective service initiative where associates dedicate a day to give back to the community.

“As our office continues to grow, we now have 52 agents, we decided that we could take on bigger projects than we have in the past,” Keller Williams broker Sheryl Haigh said. “I am on the board of directors for Habitat and it’s an organization that I believe very strongly in, so I asked my fellow associates if we could go out and help build a house since we sell them every day. Everyone was absolutely behind the idea and thrilled to give back to the community in this way.”

The volunteers from Keller Williams arrived on the scene around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning and worked until 2 p.m. on the house on Creekstone Court in Lincolnton. The realtors worked throughout the day leveling the ground for the vapor barrier, building the support walls and installing the floor for the three bedroom, two bathroom starter home.

“These houses are not given to the families,” Haigh said. “They’re either no-interest mortgages or very low-interest mortgages and are given to families who can’t afford to pay a standard mortgage for whatever reason. These are people who would likely have never been homeowners without Habitat. If they had to pay a contractor to come out here and do this it would be a $200,000 home, so with 99 percent of the work done by volunteers it becomes affordable. It’s not a handout, they aren’t given the home because they have to pay a mortgage, but it is a hand up and it’s that extra step that qualifies them to become a homeowner.”

In addition to the low-interest mortgage payments, the new homeowners are also required to put in a minimum of 250 sweat equity hours, which includes helping with the construction of their own home as well as the homes of others.

“Obviously it’s great any time we can get volunteers to come out here and help,” Lincoln County Habitat for Humanity executive director Terry Laney said. “But when we get a group of passionate realtors like this one out here it really sends a strong message about family and about what it means to give back to the community. It’s just special when people come out and volunteer and these are realtors who are used to selling homes to families who can afford them at market rate so they understand the need for this service for families who can’t afford to do the same.”

The Keller Williams associates will return to the business of selling homes on Friday, but many have agreed to come back on Saturday and continue the work being done on the new house. Those interested in volunteering with Habitat for Humanity can call (704) 748-1800.

