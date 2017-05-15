East Lincoln High hosts Relay For Life event

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The turnout to East Lincoln’s Relay For Life held at East Lincoln High School on Friday was slim due to rain, but the energy was high. The entertainment on the main stage ran from the East Lincoln Jazz Band to gymnastics by Lake Norman Gymnastics and a dance exhibition by Expressions Dance Studio to a performance by the Denver United Methodist Choir. The baked goods offered by the leading fundraiser for East Lincoln Relay For Life, Salem United Methodist Church, were a big hit.

Instead of walking the survivor walk, Janet Tatum of Denver danced around the track blowing soap bubbles and celebrating her eight years of being cancer-free.

“I hate it for those who are not here because this is a big deal,” she said. “We used to be the biggest cancer society fundraiser in the country. I think we just get tired every year. It’s a lot of work but as long as we keep giving money hopefully one day we’ll find a cure for this awful thing.”

To date, the Lincolnton Relay For Life event held May 5 has raised $81,035.79 and East Lincoln Relay has raised $31,273.03, according to the American Cancer Society web site. Donations may still be given via the American Cancer Society website. Relay For Life of Cleveland County is holding its event on Friday at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Shelby. Relay For Life of Catawba County is holding its event on June 2 at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Conover.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard