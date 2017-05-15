Commissioners set to vote on ‘no-kill’ strategic plan

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A strategic plan to help the Lincoln County Animal Shelter reach “no-kill” designation will be presented to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners during tonight’s meeting.

The plan — prepared by the Lincoln County Animal Services staff, the No-Kill Ad Hoc Committee headed by Commissioner Anita McCall, the Animal Services Advisory Board and county management — was crafted with the intent of attaining a monthly live-release rate of at least 90 percent for 12 consecutive months. If that goal is achieved, Lincoln County would operate the first open admission, government-run “no-kill” shelter in the state of North Carolina.

“We are really excited to be taking this plan to the board of commissioners,” LCAS director Hannah Beaver said. “I feel as though this is the perfect opportunity to share our goals and mission with the board and the public. This plan highlights the work we have been doing and the work we have ahead of us to become a ‘no-kill’ shelter. We are definitely hoping to see our community come together to support our mission and rally behind us. A plan like this has been a long-time goal for the Animal Services department and realizing this goal now comes from the contributions of so many groups and individuals.”

The director of Animal Services position in Lincoln County has been a revolving door in recent years, with Beaver becoming the fourth person to lead the department since 2015 when she was hired in September. Beaver appears to have settled into the position nicely, posting a live-release rate above 90 percent for three consecutive months dating back to February.

McCall, who prioritized a “no-kill” philosophy throughout her campaign for office last year, formed an ad hoc committee in February to help LCAS set goals and develop a timeline for the implementation of the plan that will be presented tonight.

“I believe it is imperative to have a timeline for meeting these goals and strategies that have been outlined in this plan,” McCall said. “History has shown that without having dates to accomplish specific aspects of the ‘no-kill’ equation there is no end in sight and, therefore, nothing was happening to help Lincoln County achieve this goal. Hannah Beaver has done an excellent job creating and simultaneously working to make progress on these goals and objectives. I applaud her and the entire LCAS staff for their Herculean tasks that they are accomplishing and will continue to accomplish.”

The plan, which will be voted on by the board of commissioners tonight, will establish programs for volunteers, foster care, sterilization, pet retention, on and off site adoption, medical/behavioral prevention and rehabilitation and proactive pet redemption. A timeline that runs through to 2020 has been established for the implementation of the aforementioned “no-kill” programs.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will meet this evening at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.