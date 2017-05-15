Former LTN columnist’s influence still being felt

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

It was the tin mines and her husband’s job as an engineer that first brought Gladys Mason Childs to Lincolnton from South Africa. While in Lincolnton, Childs breathed life into local theater, including the inception, planning and organization of the original productions of “Thunder Over Carolina.” A historical drama depicting the times leading up to and during the Battle of Ramsour’s Mill, “Thunder” represents an abundance of history itself since it was first produced in 1955 at an outdoor venue known as the “Battleground Theater.”

Lincolnton Little Theatre, Inc. was organized the evening of July 25, 1955, at the battleground of Ramsour’s Mill following the close of the first season of “Thunder Over Carolina,” with Childs as president. On Oct. 20 and 21, 1955, it presented its first production, “Lady Cotton,” written by Charles Loveland, who also wrote “Thunder.”

Childs was the charter member of the Lincolnton Garden Club and had a radio show on gardening tips called “Gardening By Air.” She was also the society editor for the Lincoln County News and later the Lincoln Times-News. A collection of Childs’ columns, features and poetry dating from 1951 to 1989, the year she retired from Times-News, was compiled by Helen Harrill in “People of our Town, Past and Present.”

“I lived a variegated life,” Childs said in an interview published in the Gastonia Gazette on Oct. 25, 1988. “It’s a wonder I’ve had sense enough to handle it.”

Karen Johnson-Bolick became associated with Childs, whom she refers to as “Aunt Gladys,” when her family attended St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

“She was well-known and respected especially in the church community because of her tenacity, positive attitude and willingness to persevere,” Johnson-Bolick said. “She was a lot of fun, too. She loved history and Lincoln County. She was incredibly driven but very gentle in the way she did it. She wanted to bring the arts to Lincoln County.”

Johnson-Bolick, who had a part in both the 1955 and 1956 productions of “Thunder,” doesn’t know how Childs found out about the play or how she met Loveland, the author of the script, but said that she was a visionary and knew it would be good for the community. Johnson-Bolick remembers having bake sales to raise money to produce “Thunder.” Her mother and other local ladies made the costumes and locals also provided the props.

“I don’t know if she had any formal training in journalism, she just had a love of people,” Johnson-Bolick said. “She was also a photographer. She gave my son, John David Bolick, a little camera when he was maybe four or five to start taking photographs. She fostered any talent that she saw in anybody.”

Childs was a long-time columnist for the Times-News in a time when women often didn’t work. Reading “People of our Town” is like taking a trip through Lincoln County history by way of the stories of its people as told by Childs.

“Aunt Gladys’ column, ‘People of Our Town,’ may seem intrusive today but it was really Facebook before its time,” Johnson-Bolick said. “She made the ordinary special and when she had the difficult task of sharing illness or even death, she did it in an uplifting way, always emphasizing the positive.”

Johnson-Bolick is pleased that “Thunder Over Carolina” is being redone, but she thinks it’s important to remember that it came about because of Childs’ passion for theater and the arts.

“Childs was a woman of foreign birth but was determined to organize and produce a drama to highlight​ Lincoln County history and Lincoln County talent,” Johnson-Bolick said. “The life she led in Lincolnton was very different from the privileged life she had in South Africa. She had a genuine love of Lincolnton, its history and its people. She was always looking for ways to bring out the best in our town and focus on local talent and accomplishments. I believe it was the passion she had for developing an appreciation of fine arts that enabled her to overcome life’s harsh reality.”

The contemporary production of “Thunder Over Carolina” opens on May 18 at the Lincoln Cultural Center. For more information, call (704) 732-9055.

Image courtesy of Contributed