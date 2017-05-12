This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Friday, May 12
Baseball
NCISAA Playoffs
SouthLake Christian at Charlotte Christian 7 p.m.
Softball
NCHSAA Playoffs
East Lincoln at West Wilkes 6 p.m.
Maiden at R-S Central 7 p.m.
Soccer
NCHSAA Playoffs
East Lincoln at Smoky Mountain 7 p.m.
West Davidson at Newton-Conover 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Baseball
NCHSAA Playoffs
East Montgomery at Lincoln Charter 4:30 p.m.
East Rutherford at East Lincoln 7 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Franklin 5 p.m.
Softball
NCHSAA Playoffs
North Stokes at Lincoln Charter 3 p.m.
Soccer
NCHSAA Playoffs
Lincoln Charter at Monroe-Union Academy 6 p.m.
Lincolnton at Forbush 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
No games scheduled
