Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, May 12

Baseball

NCISAA Playoffs

SouthLake Christian at Charlotte Christian 7 p.m.

Softball

NCHSAA Playoffs

East Lincoln at West Wilkes  6 p.m.

Maiden at R-S Central  7 p.m.

Soccer

NCHSAA Playoffs

East Lincoln at Smoky Mountain  7 p.m.

West Davidson at Newton-Conover  6 p.m.

 

   

Saturday, May 13

Baseball

NCHSAA Playoffs

East Montgomery at Lincoln Charter  4:30 p.m.

East Rutherford at East Lincoln  7 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Franklin  5 p.m.

Softball

NCHSAA Playoffs

North Stokes at Lincoln Charter  3 p.m.

Soccer

NCHSAA Playoffs

Lincoln Charter at Monroe-Union Academy  6 p.m.

Lincolnton at Forbush  7 p.m.

 

Sunday, May 14

No games scheduled

You must be logged in to post a comment Login