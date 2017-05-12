Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, May 12

Baseball

NCISAA Playoffs

SouthLake Christian at Charlotte Christian 7 p.m.

Softball

NCHSAA Playoffs

East Lincoln at West Wilkes 6 p.m.

Maiden at R-S Central 7 p.m.

Soccer

NCHSAA Playoffs

East Lincoln at Smoky Mountain 7 p.m.

West Davidson at Newton-Conover 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Baseball

NCHSAA Playoffs

East Montgomery at Lincoln Charter 4:30 p.m.

East Rutherford at East Lincoln 7 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Franklin 5 p.m.

Softball

NCHSAA Playoffs

North Stokes at Lincoln Charter 3 p.m.

Soccer

NCHSAA Playoffs

Lincoln Charter at Monroe-Union Academy 6 p.m.

Lincolnton at Forbush 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

No games scheduled