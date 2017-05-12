Roundup

Wednesday

Baseball

Lincoln Charter 5, Gray Stone Day 1

Nick Roser pitched a complete game, allowing just one run while striking out 11 in the Eagles 5-1 win over the Knights in the first round of the 1A state playoffs. Lincoln Charter had 10 hits on the day, including home runs from Matt Stokes and Hunter Hess. The Eagles (21-5) will host East Montgomery Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in a second round game.

West Stanly 10, West Lincoln 0

The Rebels season came to an end with a 10-0 first-round loss at West Stanley. Trailing 3-0, the Colts (16-10) built a commanding lead with a six-run fourth inning, thanks in part to a grand slam home run by Zack Smith. Tyler Captain pitched five innings and picked up the win on the mound for West Stanly, while Dallas Bridges took the loss. Dylan Burkey, Dylan Smith, Pate Craig, Brett Eurey and Bridges all hit safely for the Rebels (10-12). West Stanly will play at Mountain Heritage on Saturday.

SouthLake Christian 8, Forsyth Country Day 7

The Eagles advanced to the second round of the NCISAA 3A baseball playoffs with an 8-7 victory over Forsyth Country Day. Josh Haney had 3 hits with 3 RBIs and Jason Hudak and Jon Schuldt scattered 8 hits over 7 innings on the mound. SouthLake next plays at top seed Charlotte Christian tonight at 7p.m.

Other Baseball Scores:

Bunker Hill 4, Owen 0

West Columbus 6, Cherryville 0

North Stanly 9, Bessemer City 0

East Montgomery 8, Highland Tech 0

Softball

Maiden 13, North Surry 3

Soccer

Lincoln Charter 9, Albemarle 0

Goals: Kali Snider (2), Carrie Simpson (2), Lexie Baker, Lauren Harper, Maggie Hoey, Lindsey Kendrick, Cheyanna Murray. Assists: Simpson (3), Baker, Hoey, Julianna Lappin.

Other Soccer Scores:

East Lincoln 2, Ashe County 1

West Stokes 7, Maiden 1

Newton-Conover 9, Bunker Hill 0