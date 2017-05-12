Reader’s Forum

Response to Tillis column

In regards to Senator Thom Tillis’s seemingly generous offer to help anyone having difficulty negotiating the federal system, please allow me of challenge him (and his other worthless perpetrators of theft by paycheck) to do the job he was elected to do: create laws and the taxes to operate the government. And do it efficiently.

I have repeatedly written all three of my congressmen asking them to restore the promises of military medicine and fix the broken VA system. And yet, I am constantly bombarded with endless news accounts of more failure – and military medicine and the VA are my sole focus.

Otherwise, I see his offer as merely more hot air blowing in from Washington and Mr. Trump and our Republican run government have more promises-made failures.

Tony Schneider

Lincolnton