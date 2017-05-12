Obituaries— 5-12-17

Juanita Barnes Lynch

Juanita Barnes Lynch, age 86, of 1431 N. Weldon Street, Gastonia transitioned on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Carolinas Healthcare System-Lincoln in Lincolnton.

She was born in Lincoln County, on July 7, 1930 the daughter of the late Frances Rendleman Barnes and Vernell Barnes. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Lynch and three brothers, Vernell Barnes, Jr., William Rendleman and Warren Barnes. She received her education in the Lincoln County School System at Oaklawn. Early in life she was a member of Link’s Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church. Juanita was a resident of New York for forty years. She was the owner of a candy store in Brooklyn, New York. She returned to North Carolina in 1985.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 1 p.m. in White’s Family Chapel at Ebony & White’s Funeral service. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service in the chapel.

Survivors are her son, James (Rendleman) Barnes and his wife Virginia of Iron Station.

The family will be at the home of her son at 2249 Highway 73 in Iron Station.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton is serving the Rendleman/Barnes family.

Nancy Ellen Vance Woody

Nancy Ellen Vance Woody, age 81, of W. Ridge Lane in Lincolnton, died on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Howards Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky Sigmon officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Woody was born August 9, 1935, in Avery County, to Conlee Taylor Hall and the late Frank Ray Vance. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Woody; two brothers, Terry William Woody and David Larry Woody; and a sister, Connie Carol Woody. She worked in textiles.

She is survived by her mother, Conlee T. Hall of Newland; three sons, Tommy E. Woody, Jr. of Albemarle, and Michael Ray Woody and Joseph Daniel Woody, Sr. both of Vale; one daughter, Patricia Woody Canham of Dallas; two brothers, Billy Lee Vance and Pat Daniels Vance, both of Newland; two sisters, Kitty Carpenter of Morganton and Debbie Cook of Newland; eleven grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Woody family.

Charles A. Van Dresser

Charles A. Van Dresser passed away on May 9, 2017, at his residence in Hickory, NC.

He was born April 1956, in Lincoln County, to the late William Miller Van Dresser, Jr. and Meta Black Van Dresser Power. In addition, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Joe P. Power.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Charlie H. Van Dresser; sister, Linda Van Dresser Anzovino; brother, William Van Dresser, III, and wife Robyn; nephews, Will Van Dresser, IV, and his wife Brandy, and Gerald Lee Smith, Jr., and his wife Raquel; ex-wife, Kathy Levy; and sister-in-law, Debbie Kiser; step-brother, James Power; step-sisters Ava Power Chambers and Glenna Power Ossier, and husband Chris; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on May 13, 2017, at Emanuel Reformed Church in Lincolnton with Rev. Susan Walker officiating. The family will speak with friends following the service.

Warlick Funeral Home of Lincolnton is serving the Dresser family.

William Eugene ‘Gene’ Rome

William Eugene “Gene” Rome, 86, of Newton died May 10, 2017.

A memorial service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church in Newton with military honors. The family will receive friends today from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Rome family.

Tolethia Mae Templeton Leonard Stallings

Tolethia Mae Templeton Leonard Stallings, 77, of Cataula, Ga., formerly of Statesville died May 10, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held May 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton is serving Stallings the family.

Anthony Noel Brown

Anthony Noel Brown, 47, of Hickory died May 8, 2017.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Brown family.