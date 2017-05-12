Mustangs roll past Ashe County

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

East Lincoln entered the 2A state playoffs having lost five of their last six games, including the last three. But you wouldn’t have known it by the way the Mustangs played Wednesday night.

The East Lincoln bats unloaded on Ashe County, rolling to a 14-1 win over the Huskies and advancing to a second round meeting with 2A defending state champion East Rutherford this Saturday night in Denver.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, the Mustangs scored three times in the bottom of the inning. Trevor Childers drew a two-out walk and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. He then scored on Taylor Michel’s RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

Evan Pawlowski reached on an infield error that scored Michel, and Tyler Johnson followed with a run-scoring single that sent Pawlowski across with East Lincoln’s third run.

Starting pitcher Alec Burleson then struck out six of the next seven batters he faced in the second and third innings, before the Mustangs exploded for 11 runs in the home half of the third, putting the game out of reach.

Michel began the inning with his second hit of the night, and Pawlowski followed with a double. That was followed with a pair of hit batters, a walk and an infield error that extended the East Lincoln lead to 6-1.

Nate Kinsch then cleared the bases with a long grand slam home run over the left field fence, making it a 10-1 game.

And the Mustangs weren’t finished. Burleson followed the home run by Kinsch with a blast of his own, and after a Childers single, Michel belted East Lincoln’s third homer of the inning, increasing the lead to 13-1. Logan Philemon drove in the final run of the evening for the Mustangs, who finally saw some of their line drives fall in for hits.

“Our last 4 or 5 games, we’ve hit the ball well, and I’ve tried to reiterate that to the kids,” said East Lincoln head coach Chris Matile following his team’s win. “We’ve hit the ball well, but it’s just been right at them (defenders).”

Michel had a 3 for 3 night with a homerun and 3 RBIs to lead the Mustangs offense, while Kinsch (4 RBIs) and Burleson also homered.

Burleson was good in his first start on the mound in weeks, picking up the win. The senior did allow a couple hits and an unearned run in the first inning, but struck out nine Ashe County batters in the three innings that he pitched. Every recorded out while he was on the mound was by strikeout.

“I think in the first inning, he was a little excited and ramped up,” Matile said of Burleson. “It was his first start in a long time. But he settled down and the defense settled down. We did have a good night defensively.”

With the large lead, Matile was able to get Burleson off the mound after three innings. The East Carolina commit will have his full amount of pitches available on Saturday if needed.

East Lincoln (15-9) played well overall, and got a much needed boost of confidence as they head into Saturday’s second round. “We’ve got good ball players,” Matile said. “They’ve just got to play focused and to their abilities, and that’s what we’ve talked about for the last week and a half.”

East Rutherford, the Mustangs next opponent, rolled to a 14-4 first-round win over Stuart Cramer on Tuesday and will come to Denver with a record of 18-6. The defending champion Cavaliers finished in a second place tie with Crest in the South Mountain Athletic Conference, one game behind conference champion R-S Central.

Ashe County 100 000 – 1 4 3

East Lincoln 3011 0x – 14 9 1

WP: Alec Burleson LP: Turtle Windish

Image courtesy of Tonya Holmes / Special to the LTN