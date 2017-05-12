Knights eliminated by J.M. Robinson

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The North Lincoln Knights watched a successful season unravel in a matter of moments during Wednesday night’s 14-1 loss in six innings against the Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.

The matchup was billed as a pitcher’s duel between two teams that struggled at the dish throughout the regular season, but it turned into a one-sided affair when the Bulldogs exploded for 10 runs during the fifth and sixth innings.

Missed opportunities haunted the Knights, stranding five runners in scoring position through the first three innings while failing to plate a single run with the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the third.

Senior Trevor Whitley got the start on the mound for North Lincoln, but the Bulldogs tagged him early when Chase Orrock ripped an 0-2 pitch into the gap in right-center for a two-RBI triple in the top of the first inning.

Jay M. Robinson starting pitcher Jason White, who entered the game with a 0.97 earned run average, was lights out, but two quick errors in the home half of the first allowed the Knights to cut the deficit to 2-1 on an RBI double off the bat of Nick Solamita. White settled in and fanned two consecutive batters before inducing a fly ball to right field that stranded runners on second and third.

North Lincoln wasted a golden opportunity in the bottom of the third when two singles and a hit batter loaded the bases with nobody out. White was masterful under pressure, displaying pinpoint precision with his fastball on the outside corner of the plate to punch out two batters looking and preserve the 2-1 lead for the Bulldogs.

Jay M. Robinson extended their lead to 4-1 in the top of the fourth inning with a clutch two-out, two-RBI single by shortstop Noah Love with the bases loaded. The Knights tried to rally in the home half of the fourth with back to back two-out singles, but White picked up his fifth strikeout of the night on a filthy breaking ball that froze Whitley and ended the inning.

The Bulldogs broke the game open in the top of the fifth and put the Knights away with a monster sixth inning.

Catcher Joe Tolone started the damage when he launched a solo home run over the fence in left field to lead off the fifth. Jay M. Robinson hit for the cycle as a team in the fifth inning, including a two-RBI triple from third baseman Marshall Raper that extended the lead to 7-1 and chased Whitley from the game.

Jay M. Robinson tacked on six runs in the sixth inning and batted around as 11 Bulldogs stepped into the box against relief pitcher Brady Drennan. Love started the inning with a leadoff double and then delivered the final runs for Jay M. Robinson later in the frame on a two-RBI single for his third hit of the night.

Whitley took the loss on the mound for North Lincoln, tossing 4.1 innings while allowing eight runs on seven hits and five walks. White earned the win for Jay M. Robinson, allowing just one unearned run in six innings of work with five strikeouts.

Love led the way for the Bulldogs at the plate with four RBIs on three hits in five at-bats. Catcher Tyler McPeak finished the night 3 for 3 to pace the North Lincoln offense.

North Lincoln finishes the 2017 season with an overall record of 14-8, including an 8-6 record in their final year in the North Piedmont 3A/4A conference. Jay M. Robinson advances to the second round of the 3A state playoffs to face the South Point Red Raiders on Saturday.

Jay M. Robinson 200 246 – 14 17 4

North Lincoln 100 000 – 1 6 1

WP: Jason White LP: Trevor Whitley

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN