Guest View— Malnutrition among the state’s residents

Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill’s medical school recently found that food scarcity contributes to malnutrition in older adults. That seems easy to figure out. But why is malnutrition allowed to happen at all?

“There is an existing national system of food assistance programs, such as Meals on Wheels, and we believe we can use the emergency department to link patients in need to those programs,” the study’s author, Dr. Tim Platts-Mills, told UNC’s news service. He added: “Even though such programs are relatively inexpensive — about $6 per individual per day — many programs are underutilized and under-funded. We need to link patients to these programs and fund these programs.”

Is that political advocacy? Would it upset conservative politicians? The Trump administration proposes funding cuts for such programs.

The UNC Board of Governors, whose members are appointed by Republican legislators, will consider a policy barring a university center from taking advocacy positions, insisting it stick to academics instead.

The focus, for now, is on The Center for Civil Rights housed at UNC-CH’s law school. A proposal would prohibit it from filing lawsuits or representing clients in civil rights cases.

The center led a legal challenge against Pitt County schools alleging racial segregation, reportedly forcing the district to raid textbook funds to pay legal expenses. Some UNC board members cite that as an example of improper advocacy.

“This is outrageous,” Steve Long told The Associated Press. “We cannot allow academic centers to hire full-time lawyers to sue cities and counties.”

The wisdom of individual actions can be debated, but a blanket policy against advocacy would be a mistake.

Should a medical school always stick to academics, or is there value in applying medical knowledge to real problems? If medical researchers determine that meal programs can help prevent malnutrition in elderly populations, why shouldn’t they call for greater support for those programs? Isn’t that also instructive for medical students? As practitioners, they should argue for policies that can help produce better health outcomes for the people they serve.

The same is true for law students. Participating in real legal actions strengthens their academic experience and gives them the sense that lawyers can help improve civic life in our state and communities by correcting injustices.

“The center trains students to be advocates,” a letter from UNC-CH officials, including law school dean Martin Brinkley, to the Board of Governors said. It added that nearly all public law schools do the same thing.

The Civil Rights Center, established by the late civil rights attorney Julius Chambers, is privately funded and could continue if it were relocated to Duke, Wake Forest or even the Elon law school in Greensboro. It would make those private schools more attractive to students.

But the notion that UNC schools or centers shouldn’t take advocacy positions is misguided. Universities do more than accumulate, create and share knowledge. They apply knowledge in ways meant to improve the world around them. In that cause, they sometimes advocate for better practices and policies, whether in public health, law, social work, environmental protection or any other field. They might not always get it right, but that’s no reason to limit the scope of their activity.

If a legal center is restricted today, a medical school could be targeted next. Putting boundaries on the application of knowledge opposes the mission of any university. The Board of Governors should know better.

— from the News & Record of Greensboro.