Criminal Charges— 5-12-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Sherrod Monquille Degree, 27, of 200 Carmel Dr. in Shelby was charged May 9 with one count of civil order of arrest of child support. A $1,500 cash bond was set.
- Mary Alice Pearson, 47, of 6509 E. WT Harris Blvd., F, in Charlotte was charged May 9 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray.
- Jimmy Judson Jones, 53, of 312 Mays Rd. in Dallas was charged May 9 with two counts of failure to appear.
- Travis Deloe Legette, 40, of 4763 Sarah Elizabeth Dr. in Lincolnton was charged May 9 with two counts of failure to appear.
- Wendy Malinda Reddish, 42, of 1011 E. Pine St. in Lincolnton was charged May 9 with one count of probation violation.
- Donald Rayford Martin, Jr., 59, of 307 John Frasure Rd. in Mt. Holly was charged May 9 with one count of failure to appear.
- George Lamar Brice, 29, of 1113 Balthis Dr. E, in Gastonia was charged May 9 with one count of non-support of family.
- Dennis Nelson Arquiett, 35, of 4874 Maggie Dr. in Hickory was charged May 9 with one count of fugitive from justice.
- Jessica Lyn Defelice, 25, of 5638 Via Romano Dr. in Charlotte was charged May 9 with one count each of possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jacob Joseph Mountz, 23, of 715 Spring Creek Dr. in Iron Station was charged May 10 with five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. A $150,000 bond was set.
- Timothy Ronald Jernigan, 28, of 1104 Betterbrook Ln in Lincolnton was charged May 10 with one count each of fraud- identity theft and second degree trespassing. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Adam Hawk George, 31, of 128 Country Village Dr. in Gastonia was charged May 10 with two counts of possession of cs on premises of penal institution and one count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor breaking and entering a building.
- Lyndsey Kathryn Cook, 28, of 468 Springs East Rd. in Lincolnton was charged May 10 with one count of non-support family.
- Angela Weaver Coplen, 42, of 1007 Plymouth St. in Gastonia was charged May 10 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 bond was set.
- Elizabeth Gail Robinson Sigmo, 55, of 1492 John Chapman Rd. in Lincolnton was charged May 10 with two counts of failure to appear and one count of probation violation. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Brandon Lamar Whittenburg, 25, of 1878 Heartland Tr. in Lincolnton was charged May 10 with one count of non-support family. A $500.00 bond was set.
- Zakari David Glode, 30, of 6120 Burnhurst Ln. in Denver was charged May 10 with one count of failure to appear.
- Aaron Ray Cochran, 33, of 15987 Hwy. 742 N. in Polkton was charged May 10 with two counts of failure to appear and one count of failure to comply. A $2,500 bond was set.
- Travis Wayne Baxter, 29, of 3073 Sorrells Baxter Rd. in Cherryville was charged May 10 with one count of probation violation.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login