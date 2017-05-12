Around Town— 5-12-17

FRIDAY

BBQ

Lincolnton Middle School, located at 2361 Startown Rd. in Lincolnton will host a BBQ fundraiser from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Dine in is available from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Plates include BBQ, slaw, beans, chips and dessert for $9.

SATURDAY

Buffet

Marvin United Methodist Church, located on Startown Rd. in Lincolnton will host a full breakfast buffet from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Fundraiser

A multi-family yard sale fundraiser will be held from 8 a.m. until noon at 4737 Sagittarius Circle in Denver. Proceeds will benefit Carla Boone, cancer patient.

Yard sale

North 321 VFD, located at Hwy. 321 and Maiden Hwy. intersection will host a community yard sale from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. Homemade breakfast biscuits, hamburgers, hot dogs, fries and drinks will be available. For more information call (704) 530-4158 after 6 p.m.

Vendor Show

South Fork VFD, located at 2736 Long Shoals Rd. in Lincolnton will host a vendor show from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. BBQ plates will be sold beginning at 11 a.m. for $8.

Dinner/Dance

The Widowed Group of the Greater Gaston Area will host a dinner and dance beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is $10. The band will begin at 7 p.m. featuring Crimson Rose. For more information call (704) 865-5663 or (704) 517-5273.

Fellowship meal

Laboratory United Methodist Church, located at 1850 Bill Lynch Rd. in Lincolnton will host a fellowship meal at 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted. For further information call (704) 735-6605.

Community meal

Bethlehem UMC, located at 6753 Hwy. 182 in Cherryville will host a Philippian flapjacks free community meal from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. For more information call (704) 435-6699 after 8 p.m..

SUNDAY

Revival

Macedonia United Methodist Church, located at 8099 Macedonia Church Rd. in Vale will host a revival service at 11 a.m. with special speaker, Gary Fulker. A covered dish luncheon will follow.

MONDAY

Revival

Riverview Baptist Church, located at 2230 Riverview Rd. in Lincolnton will host revival each evening thru Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Dr. Ron Lynch as guest speaker.