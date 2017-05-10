Our View— City of Lincolnton budget has positives

There are a few bright spots in the 2018 budget crafted by Lincolnton City Manager Steve Zickefoose, his first, officially, as the top administrator for the city.

Zickefoose was the interim city manager and finance director when he presented the 2016 budget mere months after the firing of Jeff Emory, the city’s former longtime manager.

Zickefoose told LTN staff writer Matt Chapman that the coming year’s budget was the “most difficult” he’s had to create during his tenure in public service, which included time spent as the finance director of the Lincoln County Schools system. That difficulty is at least in part because the city has, once again, lost its largest water customer after South Fork Industries relocated to Maiden in Catawba County. The city’s trouble selling water has been well documented, and a multi-million-dollar expansion of the city’s water plant in the early 2000’s has been a drain on the city budget ever since the bulk of the industry that necessitated the expansion evaporated.

The positive side of that is that Zickefoose’s 2018 budget doesn’t include a water and sewer rate increase and, even better, is $2.5 million less than last year’s budget. Zickefoose “reorganized some departments and consolidated a number of positions following recent retirements to help save money and ensure the city is operating in a more efficient manner,” according to a story published in today’s edition, and said that the city has “to rethink the way we’re doing things and look at how we operate to try and be more efficient in what we’re doing with what we have.”

That’s a welcome philosophy, particularly in a climate when industries seem to be leaving the city at a more rapid rate than new industries are opening. If there are areas in the budget where the city isn’t operating as efficiently as possible, it’s Zickefoose’s responsibility to find them. But continuous budget cuts can’t be the only solution. The city has to attract new industry to flourish, especially industry that will use the city’s water supply. That is, understandably, a tall order. But it’s a goal that the city’s leaders should embrace wholeheartedly over the coming year.