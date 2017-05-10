Sports Briefs

Mustang QB transfers

East Lincoln quarterback Marcus Graham has transferred to Mallard Creek. The sophomore withdrew from East Lincoln last Friday, then enrolled at Mallard Creek on Monday.

Last season, Graham completed 108 of his 190 pass attempts (57%) for 2,231 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also ran for 1,016 yards and 17 scores.

Organized Adult Volleyball League

The City of Lincolnton Parks and Recreation Department will hold an interest meeting for an adult open and organized Volleyball league on Tuesday, May 30 at the Lentz Recreation Center at the Betty G. Ross Park. Interested teams should have a representative at this league meeting. Team representatives will meet at 6:30pm. For additional information, please contact the recreation office at 704-735-2671.

Recreation Department to offer Lifeguard Training Class

The City of Lincolnton Parks and Recreation is offering a lifeguard training class May 15 through June 8, to be held at the W.M. Lentz Recreation Center at Betty G. Ross Park in Lincolnton. The cost for the course is $150, which includes training, books, pocket mask, certification cards and use of equipment. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on May 15. For more information, please call 704-735-2671 or stop by the recreation office at 800 South Madison Street to register.

West Lincoln to present spring awards

West Lincoln High School will hold their spring athletic awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. in the new gym.

East Lincoln to hold baseball camp

The East Lincoln Mustangs will hold their annual baseball camp from June 19 through June 22. The camp will be divided into four age groups, 6-7, 8-9, 10-12 and 13 and up. The Mustangs are excited about their summer camp, which gives them a great opportunity to work with your young ball players. Campers will be instructed by head baseball coach Chris Matile, assistant coaches and current and former players from East Lincoln. The camps goals are to help all campers learn the fundamentals of the game and improve their overall playing abilities while most importantly, having fun. The cost of the camp is $100, and will be held at the East Lincoln High School baseball field each day from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

East Lincoln girls to hold basketball camp

The East Lincoln Lady Mustangs will be holding their 2017 basketball camp July 24-27. The camp is open to all rising 4th through 9th-grade girls, and will run from 9 a.m. until noon each day at the high school. The camp will be directed by East Lincoln head coach Jason Otey, and will focus on individual skill work, development and improvement of fundamentals, in-game strategy and creating basketball IQ.

The cost of the camp is $60 if you pre-register, and $70 if you sign up the day of the camp. Families with multiple children attending will pay $50 per child. Each camper will receive a t-shirt and have the opportunity to work with high school coaches and players. All proceeds will go to the East Lincoln girl’s basketball program. For more information or to register, email Coach Otey at jotey@lincoln.k12.nc.us.