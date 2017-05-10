Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, May 10

Baseball

NCHSAA Playoffs

Gray Stone Day at Lincoln Charter 5 p.m.

Ashe County at East Lincoln 7 p.m.

J.M. Robinson at North Lincoln (TBD)

West Lincoln at West Stanly 7 p.m.

West Columbus at Cherryville 7 p.m.

Softball

NCHSAA Playoffs

Soccer

NCHSAA Playoffs

Thursday, May 11

No games scheduled

Friday, May 12

Baseball

NCHSAA Playoffs (To be determined)