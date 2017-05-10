Roundup

Tuesday

Baseball

West Davidson 3, Lincolnton 1

The Wolves took the early lead when Lane Hoover singled, stole second and third base and scored on a throw to first base following a strikeout. But West Davidson came back with a run to tie, and two more in the fifth to take the lead for good.

Other Baseball Scores:

Surry Central 3, Maiden 2

Fred T. Foard 5, Cox Mill 2

Softball

East Lincoln 11, Bunker Hill 7

The Lady Mustangs scored 6 in the first inning and 4 more in the fourth, then held off the Lady Bears to take the 11-7 victory in the first round of the 2A softball playoffs. East Lincoln will take on West Wilkes or Wheatmore in the second round.

Other Softball Scores:

Lincoln Charter 6, North Moore 0

Piedmont 18, North Lincoln 0

North Stanly 15, Cherryville 5