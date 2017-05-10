Mural on LTN building will depict city’s iron history

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

One side of the Lincoln Times-News building is being made into a canvas by painter Joe McKinney. The image, which was decided upon by the Lincoln County Historical Association, is to depict an iron furnace, an industry that at one time Lincoln County was known for. McKinney is a full-time teacher at a bible college in South Carolina.

“We are too small for summer school so I do this full-time in the summer,” he said. “I’ve been painting all my life and I found out about 20 years ago if I use bigger brushes it’s easier to make money.”

It will take McKinney between three to four weeks to complete the image. Painting on such a large canvas provides challenges not seen with painting on a conventional-sized canvas. When McKinney is up on the lift that he uses to paint he is so close to the wall that he has to think distance to make sure the scale is correct.

“Even though you are on top of it you have to think 20 feet away,” he said. “Since the building heads downhill it shrinks so I can’t use the bricks to make lines, I have to make my own.”

To mark his lines, McKinney uses heavy cord attached to the brick with masonry nails.

McKinney did the painting of the Cherryville Shooters the west wall of the old Ferguson Hardware building on the corner of Main Street and Mountain Street in Cherryville. The mural is titled “Shooting in the New Year.” It captures three centuries from Cherryville’s past.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard