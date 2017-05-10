Man charged with Dunkin Donuts break-in

Staff report

A Statesville man was charged on Friday in connection with a January break-in at the Dunkin Donuts on Highway 16 Business in Denver.

Detectives said deputies were dispatched to the break-in at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 25 and arrived to find a front window of the store had been broken out with a large rock. An employee who prepares food for the morning opening told deputies she went out to the front of the store and noticed the shattered window, left the store and called 911.

Deputies obtained video from the store and, working with the Concord Police Department and the Mooresville Police Department, identified Aaron Dean Helton, 42, as the suspect in the case, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Helton was charged with breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, safecracking and damage to property. Helton is also wanted on charges related to break-ins in Catawba County and Iredell County. He is at-large.

Helton has prior convictions for driving while impaired in Iredell County in 1995, felony breaking and entering in Rowan County in 2000, felony breaking and entering and larceny in Iredell County in 2001, possession of a firearm by a felon in Iredell County in 2003, larceny in Iredell County in 2006, felony breaking and entering, breaking and entering vehicles, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny over $1,000, common law robbery and larceny in Iredell County in 2008. He was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison in 2008 and was released in July 2015, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.

Image courtesy of LCSO