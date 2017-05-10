Local bowlers excel at Unifour Games

Staff report

The annual Unifour Senior Games were recently held at Pin Station in Newton. Seniors bowl three games per event, and all scores are scratch (no handicap). The categories are based on age, and events include women’s and men’s singles, women’s and men’s doubles and mixed doubles. Seniors that win bronze, silver and gold awards are eligible to bowl in the State Senior Games this fall in Raleigh.

William Faulkner won gold in all three events, posting a 792 set in the singles competition with a high game of 277. His partner in the mixed doubles was Elizabeth Todd.

Dale Sanford won gold in men’s doubles with partner Mike Starnes. Sanford posted a high set score of 670, with a high game of 256, winning the gold in mixed doubles with Terry Sanford. He also won silver in the singles competition.

In addition to the gold in men’s doubles, Starnes won gold in men’s singles and partnered with Edna Cardwell to win silver in mixed doubles. Lucy and Randy Lane won silver in the mixed doubles event, and Lisa Bunton won gold in the women’s singles competition.

Terry Sanford won gold in all three events with a high game of 201, and a high series of 525.

Kip and John Olivas won gold in mixed doubles. Kip Olivas teamed with Terry Sanford to win the women’s doubles, with a game high of 269. John Olivas teamed with Jim Angel to win the men’s doubles competition.

Image courtesy of Contributed