Lincolnton native preps for ESPN internship following graduation

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Universities across the state will hold graduation ceremonies this weekend, introducing a new class of students to a lifetime of opportunity.

Brett Thompson, a Lincolnton native and graduate of Lincolnton High School, will be graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill on Saturday with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. During his four years in Chapel Hill, Thompson parlayed a stint as the executive producer of Sports Xtra, the university’s weekly sports highlights, analysis and commentary show, into an upcoming internship opportunity with ESPN.

“I honestly didn’t know I wanted to do broadcast until probably halfway through my freshman year here at UNC,” Thompson said. “I was taking a general information journalism class when Dr. Charlie Tuggle and a sophomore student named Louis Fernandez pitched a show called Sports Xtra. We did the first episode and I got hooked immediately then the next thing you know we’re doing shows on a weekly basis. That turned into a producing and directing gig and I just fell in love with it. It was a really cool learning experience.”

Thompson was involved in all aspects of the show’s production, working on both sides of the camera to provide in-depth coverage of Tar Heels athletics.

“It’s kind of weird because you’d think most people would love the spotlight of being on camera, but I definitely prefer working behind the camera,” Thompson said. “I do a lot of on camera stuff for the show, but I’ve always enjoyed putting the show together and writing scripts segment by segment. I’ve always felt that was a more rewarding experience to see an entire show that you can call your baby, rather than just a minute-long segment of talking on air. I’ve always been much more of a hands-on guy who’s enjoyed directing and producing shows where you have a lot more creative freedom. Plus, it’s definitely a lot less pressure than having a camera pointed at you.”

Thompson was fortunate enough to be presented with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to cover Carolina’s road to the 2017 NCAA men’s basketball championship during his senior year.

“I was our lead basketball reporter for Sports Xtra, so it was almost entirely TV work this year after writing about last year’s team for Inside Carolina,” Thompson said. “For the majority of home games and a few road games I would take a camera and sit on the baseline. I’d film the game, come back and label all the footage, cut highlights and then provide some analysis of the games. For the NCAA tournament I did cut my spring break short to go to Greenville, South Carolina to cover the first and second rounds, but I didn’t go to the championship in Phoenix. I knew I would kick myself for the rest of my life if they won the title and I wasn’t in Chapel Hill to rush Franklin Street.”

Last summer, Thompson was one of a select few students from the UNC School of Media and Journalism who had the opportunity to cover the Rio Olympics in Brazil.

“We got to stay in a guest home between two favelas that was probably about an hour outside of where most of the Olympic festivities were taking place,” Thompson said. “We went down there with zero credentials, zero access and just had to contact the athletes ourselves to write stories to send back to outlets in the United States. That was probably the most real journalism that I’ve done where I actually had to dig to try and find stories. It was just a super cool experience working with Olympic athletes.”

Upon graduation, Thompson will be traveling to ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut to complete his production internship. In addition to fetching coffee, Thompson will be writing scripts segment by segment for some of the network’s flagship programs, including SportsCenter.

