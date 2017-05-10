Lincoln County Schools honors top employees

Lincoln County Schools announced its “Of The Year” winners on May 3. The Principal of the Year winner was announced in October 2016 due to the state deadline for submitting Principal of the Year for state competition. Kristi Smith of Catawba Springs Elementary, who was profiled in the Times-News at the time her award was announced, has been the principal at Catawba Springs since 2007 and has worked in the LCS system since 2001. When contacted by the Times-News, Smith said the other winners were “very deserving of the honor.”

F.D. Kiser Intermediate School’s Holly Skibo was named Assistant Principal of the Year. Skibo has been with the school system since 2007. She began at Iron Station working with special needs students. Her first assistant principal position was with North Brook Elementary. She began working at Kiser in 2015.

“The best part of my job is getting to meet all of their needs across the board – social, emotional, discipline, academic and lifestyle needs — on a daily basis,” she said.

Seeing teachers work so hard day in and day out and to not always meet the state standards is a part of her job that Skibo doesn’t like.

“We meet our students’ needs but not always the state standards,” she said. “That’s the hardest part of my job. The teachers here at Kiser are phenomenal and wear so many different hats to get their jobs done.”

Skibo hopes to have a long career with LCS and said she does have aspirations to one day be principal.

“A big piece of my job is instruction but it’s also helping the teachers meet the needs of the students in whatever capacity that means,” she said. “Kids don’t care what we know until they know that we care and that’s our first goal here – to let them know that we care. Then to grow the child in every way that we can. I think that’s the biggest piece of the puzzle. If they know that, no matter what they do wrong, we still love and respect them at the end of the day, then they are going to give us 100 percent the next day.”

Stacy McClain, currently an eighth grade English teacher at Lincolnton Middle School, was named Teacher of the Year. She attended LCS growing up and when she went to college at Gardner Webb University she initially intended to enter the education field but ended up pursuing different careers. She turned back to teaching in her 30s and knew she wanted to teach at LCS. That’s where she’s been for the past eight years. Even though she was employed in other fields before coming to LCS, she grew up wanting to be a teacher.

“Some of my fondest memories were in my parents’ basement where I had a desk, a chalkboard, old textbooks and I literally played school,” she said. “I always admired people who knew right away what they wanted to be. For me, it was figuring out different things.”

The small successes that she sees in students, their eagerness to want to learn and ask questions and the appreciation that they have for their teachers are some of the things that McClain loves about being a teacher.

“Also, building the relationship with your students,” she said. “That’s something that not just me but all of us start with first. Our students know that we trust them and that we want what’s best for them. We push and challenge them because we want them to be better than the day before.”

One of McClain’s sixth-grade teachers, Brenda Kemp, made a big impression on her. Kemp challenged McClain and was tough but was able to bring the lesson to life. When McClain was having trouble with an assignment one night, she looked up Kemp’s number in the phone book and called her for help.

“That sweet woman stayed on the phone with me until she knew that I understood what it was that I was doing so that the next day I felt prepared for class,” McClain said. “After that I realized that’s what teachers do and I modeled some of the things she did in my classroom, such as making sure I’m available for my students.”

Even though the students don’t have McClain’s telephone number, they have an app called “Remind” that they can use to contact her with questions about assignments.

The fear of budget cuts in public education is something that is on McClain’s mind because, at one time in her career, she was part of a reduction in work force.

“When it’s who you identify with and then you find out that you’re not going to be teaching – I felt like a lost soul,” she said. “The ‘unknowing’ of being a teacher is hard but you have to adjust and cope and hope that they realize that funding has to be provided in public education.”

Additional “Of the Year” winners include Norris S. Childers Elementary School media coordinator Mandy Randall as Media Coordinator of the Year. West Lincoln High School’s Brenda Boston is Child Nutrition Employee of the Year. School Bus Driver of the Year is Barbara Schrum. Lincolnton High School counselor Autumn Pyrtle was named Counselor of the Year. Classified Employee of the Year is Eddie Watkins who is employed at West Lincoln Middle School. Pastor Ken Spencer and UMC Network was named Volunteer of the Year.

Correction: In the May 10 print edition of the Lincoln Times-News, several quotes by and references to McClain were misattributed to Skibo. Those errors have been corrected here. We regret the mistake.

