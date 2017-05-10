Lady Rebels upset by South Stokes

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Some things just don’t go according to plan. One year after coming within one win of a state championship, West Lincoln was upset by South Stokes 6-5 in eight innings in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs Tuesday afternoon at home.

After the Lady Rebels scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game at 5 all and send it to extra innings, South Stokes senior Autumn Miller connected on an opposite field home run in the top of the eighth that proved to be the difference.

Miller gave her team an early lead in the second inning with a solo home run, and the Sauras extended their lead to 4-0 in the top of the third on hits by Anna McKenzie, Destiny Agee, Lydia Jackson and Miller.

West Lincoln finally got on the board in the home half of the third. Kinsley Gilmore led off the inning with a double, and later scored on Kylee Leonhardt’s RBI groundout. The Lady Rebels loaded the bases in the fourth inning with one out, but South Stokes starting pitcher Raegan Badgett got a fly out from Kinsley Gilmore and an infield grounder by Carson Warlick to end the threat.

The Sauras added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning on a leadoff double by Katie Manring and a run-scoring groundout from Maddie Shore. A run that turn out to be huge later on.

West Lincoln mounted their huge comeback in the bottom of the seventh. SIngles by Carson Warlick, Leonhardt and Jessica Adams, followed by an infield throwing error that allowed Meredith Ferguson to reach safely trimmed the South Stokes lead to 5-3.

Bailey Reep then hammered a two-run double in the gap that scored Adams and Ferguson to tie the game at 5 all. But when Addie May flied out deep to center field, Reep was doubled up trying to get back to second base. The umpires had initially ruled that Reep had gotten back safely because the ball was dropped by the Sauras second baseman. But after a brief conference with both coaches, it was determined that the infielder had picked up the dropped ball while on the base before Reep had actually made contact with the bag.

That controversial play ended the Lady Rebels rally, setting the stage for Miller’s eighth-inning heroics.

Miller finished 3 for 4 with the two homers to lead South Stokes. McKenzie and Paige Rideout added two hits each. Warlick, Leonhardt and Reep all had two hits for West Lincoln.

The Lady Rebels left nine runners on base in the game, while the Sauras stranded only 4. Badgett got the win on the mound, while Adison Rhyne took the loss for West Lincoln.

South Stokes will travel to either West Davidson or Polk County for their second-round matchup.

South Stokes 013 001 01 – 6 9 3

West Lincoln 001 000 40 – 5 10 1

WP: Raegan Badgett LP: Adison Rhyne

Image courtesy of Nic Baxter / Special to the LTN