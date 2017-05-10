Denver Fire Department now carrying overdose-reversal drug

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Denver Fire Department has joined with other Lincoln County agencies such as the Lincolnton Police Department in carrying Narcan (naloxone HCl), a prescription drug used to reverse the effects of a heroin or other opioid-based drug overdose.

“We’ve seen an increase in need in the community and we’ve actually had some instances where we could have made a difference quicker with some additional tools in our toolbox,” Denver Fire Department chief James Flynn said. “When the opportunity presented itself to add Narcan to our equipment list we made the decision to go ahead and do it. It wasn’t an immediate decision, it took time to get the equipment in, get the training scheduled, get everybody up to speed and get the kits set up.”

Often firefighters, who are also trained as emergency medical technicians, are on the scene before paramedics. Now that the Denver Fire Department carries Narcan on its trucks, those extra few minutes could make the difference in a person’s life.

Recently, a patient came into the main Denver fire station suffering from an opioid overdose. This was before they were trained to use Narcan.

“Fortunately, EMS was close by and we did basic life support until they arrived but if we had this tool we could have used it to make a difference quicker,” Flynn said.

Denver Fire Department engineer Anthony Vivo was on duty when this patient arrived at the station and saw firsthand how quickly the drug worked.

“Within a few minutes of EMS administering the Narcan, the patient didn’t know where she was but she was perfectly fine breathing on her own,” he said. “If EMS didn’t have Narcan and we didn’t assist her, the outcome probably wouldn’t have been favorable.”

The protocol for Narcan is first a dose is administered and, after two minutes have passed, if there’s no improvement in how the patient is presenting, another dose can be administered, according to Flynn.

The version of Narcan that the Denver Fire Department is carrying is the same that Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services technicians carry. Instead of carrying the drug in a pre-loaded atomizer, it is contained in a dosage-sized vial. The drug is drawn up in a syringe, which is then inserted into an atomizer to administer it to the patient. The Denver Fire Department bought the first supply of Narcan with funds from its budget, according to Flynn. There is an agreement between the fire department and Lincoln County EMS that when the drug is used by the fire department it will be resupplied by Lincoln County EMS.

“There are much more expensive versions of it but just like with the epinephrine we don’t carry EpiPens because of the cost,” Flynn said. “It’s a generic version of the drug. It works the same just at a greatly reduced cost.”

Lincoln County fire departments function as partners with Lincoln County EMS, according to Flynn. They go through a franchise process to where they have to meet qualifications as far as how many certified emergency medical technicians they have and have structured training that comes through EMS to maintain those certifications and qualifications.

“Even though we are fire departments, our calls are still monitored for quality to make sure we are doing what we are supposed to be doing as emergency medical providers within the county,” he said. “We function under the larger umbrella of Lincoln County EMS. We don’t have paramedics. We have basic life support – EMT first response is our focus. The paramedics are the next level of medical care then come in and build upon what we do to make differences in people’s lives and outcomes.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard