Budget presented to Lincolnton City Council

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

City Manager Steve Zickefoose presented his 2018 budget proposal to the Lincolnton City Council on Thursday evening.

Zickefoose referred to it as the “most challenging” of the 35 public sector budgets he’s prepared over the years, citing the looming departure of the city’s largest water and sewer customer, South Fork Industries. South Fork accounts for roughly 12 percent, or approximately $870,000, of the city’s water and sewer revenues, according to Zickefoose.

“We all knew that our biggest obstacle was going to be finding a way to deal with losing our largest water and sewer customer yet again,” Zickefoose said. “We had this happen a couple of years ago with Mohican Mills and now here we are again. We agreed during the budget retreat that we need to stabilize our utility rates rather than try to use the method of increasing them to balance the budget, unless it’s a last resort. We need to have stable rates so that we can stimulate the economy and stimulate growth. The way you do that is to not let one fund stand alone and not let this just be a water and sewer fund problem.”

The city implemented a 9.5 percent rate increase in 2015 to help offset the costs associated with the closing of Mohican Mills. The budget Zickefoose presented on Thursday night does not include a rate increase thanks, in part, to the health of the city’s general and electric funds.

“If somebody asked me ‘What’s your budget theme?’ or ‘What words would you use to describe this budget?’ I would tell them two things,” Zickefoose said. “One of them is ‘Do more with less,’ and the other is ‘Focus on service.’ It’s been my philosophy since assuming this management position that you don’t always have to have more money to do a better job. Maybe we just need to rethink the way we’re doing things and look at how we operate to try and be more efficient in what we’re doing with what we have.”

The total operating budget recommended by Zickefoose for 2018 checks in just shy of $27 million, which is approximately $2.5 million less than the current year’s budget. Zickefoose has reorganized some departments and consolidated a number of positions following recent retirements to help save money and ensure the city is operating in a more efficient manner.

The budget proposal presented on Thursday night doesn’t include a property tax increase from the current rate of 55 cents per $100 of value. The city of Lincolnton hasn’t imposed a tax increase in 20 years, according to Zickefoose, and the rate actually decreased by one cent last year.

The budget proposal will be available for public inspection at the city clerk’s office inside City Hall and on the city’s website at www.ci.lincolnton.nc.us. Lincolnton residents will have an opportunity to provide input on the budget during a public hearing scheduled for Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m. inside City Hall, located at 114 West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton. The Lincolnton City Council will vote on the budget following the public hearing in June.