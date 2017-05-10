Another suspect charged in armed robbery

Staff report

A Gastonia man is facing charges related to an armed robbery in Lincolnton in March.

Benshown Theron Robertson, 21, of 1233 S. Marietta Street, is accused of participating in a robbery where he and two other suspects stole a pair of tennis shoes, cash and a watch from an unnamed individual at a Lincolnton parking lot.

Officers said Robertson, Rakeem Deshon McCree and Drafton Douglas Davis contacted the seller on social media and robbed them at gunpoint when they met at a predetermined location.

The victim was uninjured and gave officers a description of the suspect vehicle that led to McCree and Davis.

Davis, 22, of 137 Grassy Court in Gastonia, was arrested on March 27 and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen goods and was issued a $21,000 secured bond. Officers said Davis has a prior conviction for common law robbery in Gaston County in 2016 and is currently on location for that conviction.

McCree, 20, of 405 E. 5th Avenue in Gastonia, was arrested on April 13 in Gaston County and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen goods and was issued a $50,000 secured bond. He was also served with outstanding Gaston County warrants for uttering a forged instrument, forgery of endorsement, obtaining property by false pretenses and felony probation violation, according to a press release from the Lincolnton Police Department. Officers said McCree has prior convictions for felony burning of personal property, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor larceny and is on probation in Gaston County.

On Thursday, officers with the Gastonia Police Department investigated an armed robbery in which Robertson was identified as a suspect. Gastonia Police detectives contacted Lincolnton Police Department Sgt. Dennis Harris and the detectives compared evidence in both of the cases. Officers said Harris and Detective Brandon Hunsucker of the Lincolnton Police Department spoke with Robertson and developed probable cause that Robertson participated in the Lincolnton armed robbery with both Davis and McRee.

Robertson was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen goods in Lincolnton and was charged in Gastonia with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was issued a $125,000 secured bond.

Officers said Robertson has prior convictions for possession of stolen goods and possession of marijuana and has a pending charge in Gaston County for resisting an officer.

Image courtesy of LPD