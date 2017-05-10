Local child abuse investigators attend conference

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Child Advocacy Multi-Disciplinary Team works together like a well-oiled machine. Each team member has their own individual job, but with the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center as the center of the nucleus they collaborate get the job done together, with the goal of there being less trauma on the victim

Representatives from Lincoln County’s Department of Social Services, law enforcement, Carolinas Healthcare System-Lincoln and the Child Advocacy Center recently attended a symposium in Kitty Hawk which offered a multi-disciplinary training opportunity for child abuse prevention professionals.

“There was different classes for law enforcement, child protective services, CAC, medical professionals and district attorneys and you pick the ones you want to go to,” Lincolnton Police Department Det. Brent Heavner said. “For example, Jason (Munday) and I went to computer classes that talked about IP address and computer problems in general. We learned a lot there.”

On a monthly basis, the members of the team meet at the Child Advocacy Center to go over active cases. They discuss the status of their cases and other matters. There’s also a lot of discussion that goes on at other times among team members.

“All of this is important because it helps validate that what the child is saying is truthful,” Department of Social Services services program administrator Tony Carpenter said. “When they describe something in an interview and then you are able to see it in the home, in a behavior or action, those pieces are important all the way through the process. It benefits all of us because everybody here works very closely together so it’s not just one set of eyes that is being observant.”

The members of the team see the victims at different stages of the process and stitch together a case based on the evidence they obtain. For example, Lincoln County forensic nurse Alicia Beckley often sees the victims first.

“We get the stories from them at different periods of time,” she said. “Sometimes when I see them first and then they see law enforcement they might remember something different, so it’s nice that we all talk.”

The agencies involved often have a different task related to the investigation of a child abuse case. Law enforcement is looking to convict the abuser while child protective services and the child advocacy center are looking after the wellbeing of the child and how they can help the family.

“The one thing that we never have an issue with in Lincoln County is working together,” Carpenter said. “There’s no turf that we battle over because that’s not necessary. It’s important that we don’t do that and that we understand that we are all trying to get to the same place with just a little different responsibility, rules and laws that govern us. We’re all trying to do the same thing which is to keep kids safe, get bad guys off the street and do what’s best for families.”

Munday said he remembers working on cases prior to the Child Advocacy Center opening where the victim suffered because they had to talk to numerous different agencies — law enforcement, medical, DSS and sometimes others individually — and had to relive the abuse over and over again.

“This method benefits the child and is a better approach as far as conviction,” he said.

Juggling all the different people and agencies involved in a child abuse case falls to Sue Gauthier at the Child Advocacy Center. She’s the one that takes in referrals, arranges appointments and keeps everyone on the same page.

“I’d put our Child Advocacy Center and multi-disciplinary team up against any other in the country,” Munday said. “I know if I pick up the phone and call anyone here, I know I have a professional on the phone. I know they know exactly what to do and are going to be really good at it. If it’s a new person, I know they’re going to be really good at it because they’re learning from these people. It gives you a confidence because you want the best for this victim because they’re already traumatized. When you see that victim, that face, the interview, you’ve become part of it and it’s very important for the victim that we all work together.”