Seniors celebrated at Older Americans Month event

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Lincoln County Senior Services celebrated Older Americans Month on Friday at Betty Ross Park in Lincolnton. When Older Americans Month was established in 1963, only 17 million living Americans had reached their 65th birthday, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Today, seniors are living and working longer, trying new things and continuing to contribute to their community. The theme for the celebration was “Age Out Loud.”

“Older Americans Month was established to recognize the contribution that older Americans have given to our country,” Lincoln County Senior Services director Kathryn Saine said. “They fought for our freedoms and they still have value and opinions. We want to honor and treasure that.”

At the event, City of Lincolnton Mayor Ed Hatley and Lincoln County Manager Kelly Atkins both presented Older Americans proclamations. The “most seasoned” male and female Americans were recognized, as were the winners of the recent Lincoln County Senior Arts competition. Many of the participants played badminton and corn hole and participated in a basketball throw.

It was the dancing, singing and clapping to music provided by Rick and Myra Jane Ramseur that engaged most of the seniors in attendance. Those that could dance did, keeping time with the selection of percussion shaker instruments that Rick Ramseur brought along from his collection of international instruments. Others clapped and sang along.

The Ramseurs have been providing the music and entertainment for Older Americans celebrations for the past seven years.

“Back in 2010, Marti Hovis asked if we’d provide entertainment and we said ‘well, sure,’” Rick Ramseur said. “We were amazed at how many of them get up and dance. I’m sure a lot of people didn’t show up because it’s so cold today – normally we have double this number.”

After the first year they provided entertainment Ramseur decided that he better switch up his repertoire because he realized that the seniors really wanted to get up and boogey. He now includes dance songs and early rock and roll tunes that they’d recognize. He adds a new song every year.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard