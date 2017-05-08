Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Monday, May 8

Golf

NCHSAA 2A State Championship at Southern Pines

NCHSAA 3A State Championship at Pinehurst

Tuesday, May 9

Golf

NCHSAA 2A State Championship at Southern Pines

NCHSAA 3A State Championship at Pinehurst

Wednesday, May 10

Baseball

NCHSAA Playoffs scheduled to begin

Softball

NCHSAA Playoffs scheduled to begin

Soccer

NCHSAA Playoffs scheduled to begin