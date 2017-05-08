This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Monday, May 8
Golf
NCHSAA 2A State Championship at Southern Pines
NCHSAA 3A State Championship at Pinehurst
Tuesday, May 9
Golf
NCHSAA 2A State Championship at Southern Pines
NCHSAA 3A State Championship at Pinehurst
Wednesday, May 10
Baseball
NCHSAA Playoffs scheduled to begin
Softball
NCHSAA Playoffs scheduled to begin
Soccer
NCHSAA Playoffs scheduled to begin
