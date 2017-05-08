Obituaries— 5-8-17

Teresa M. Grigg

Teresa M. Grigg, 63, of Morganton, passed away Friday, May 5, 2017.

Born in Burke County, on December 25, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Craig Wilson Grigg and Mary Elizabeth Hennessee Grigg. Teresa was a devoted member of Zion Memorial United Methodist Church. She never met a stranger and took great joy in doing for others. She loved animals and enjoyed crocheting.

Miss Grigg is survived by her brother, Gary Grigg of Lincolnton; an aunt, Madelyn Parker of Shelby; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Teresa was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Grigg.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., this evening, May 8, 2017 at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Zion Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Brad Thompson and the Rev. Cindy Nanny officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burke County Friends for Animals, P.O. Box 1884, Morganton, NC 28680.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center in Morganton is serving the Grigg family.

Judy Smith Lynch

Mrs. Judy Smith Lynch, age 73, of the Maiden Highway, Lincolnton passed away on Saturday May 6, 2017.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at McKendree United Methodist Church with Rev. Gregg Plott officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from noon until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Lynch was born on October 2, 1943. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Alice Setzer Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband Dean Lynch and one son James Allen Lynch. Mrs. Lynch worked for the Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services as a paramedic and Lincoln County 911 before retiring and was a member of the Lincoln County Lifesaving Crew.

Survivors include: one son Randall Lynch and wife Grace of Charlotte; three grandchildren, Miranda, and Sabrina Lynch of Charlotte and Geneva Lynch of Lincolnton.

In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to McKendree United Methodist Church, PO Box 426 Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Lynch family.

Elton Clayton Oliver

Elton Clayton Oliver, 72, of Newton died May 3, 2017.

A funeral service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Jenkins Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. today at Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Oliver family.

Jerry Randall Ballard

Jerry Randall Ballard, 78, of Hickory died May 2, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. May 13, 2017 at Jenkins Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date at Salisbury National Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Ballard family.

Dorothy Emma Smith

Dorothy Emma Smith, 92, of Newton died May 4, 2017.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at Gateway Baptist Church on May 6, 2017. Burial followed at Catawba Memorial Park.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton served the Smith family.

Jimmy ‘Bud’ Albert Lambirth, II

Jimmy “Bud” Albert Lambirth, II, 26, died April 30, 2017.

A private memorial service may be planned at a later date.

Robert S. Morgan, Jr., Funeral Service Licensee of Fallston is serving the Lambirth family.

Horace Eli Lutz

Horace Eli Lutz, 75, of Waco died May 5, 2017.

A funeral service will be held May 9, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Waco Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Capernaum Cemetery in Waco with full military honors. The family will receive friends this evening at Carpenter- Porter Funeral & Cremation Services from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the Lutz family.

Tony Douglas Curtis

Tony Douglas Curtis, 54, of Hickory died April 30, 2017.

A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. May 6, 2017 at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Curtis family.

Grace Parker Cline

Grace Parker Cline, 85, of Hickory died May 5, 2017.

Visitation will be held May 9, 2017 from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations Hickory. A funeral service will be held May 9, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations is serving the Cline family.