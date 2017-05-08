New owner puts stamp on Bennett’s Iron Station Thunder

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Bennett Johnson opened Bennett’s Automotive Repair in Lincolnton in 2006 and, with the help of top-notch mechanic Clint Hudson, the shop has grown steadily over the past decade. Bennett is also the new owner of downtown Lincolnton motorcycle shop Iron Station Thunder, which he purchased in December.

“We were established in 2006,” Johnson said. “Originally, I had a shop over there behind the Brian Center and then a couple of years later we moved to a location near the movie theatre. This is a legacy for me. It’s a family-owned business and everyone who works here is like family to me. We’re a pretty easygoing shop and we’ve connected with the community here in Lincolnton. We’re fair and honest with our work because this place has my name on it and I take pride in the service that we provide. We love Lincolnton and the city has been good to us.”

Recently, after years of leasing, Johnson purchased and renovated a condemned shop near Lincolnton High School. The new location opened for business on April 24, providing major and minor automotive repair on all foreign and domestic vehicles. The only services that aren’t offered at Bennett’s Automotive Repair are paint, body and tires.

“Over the years we continued to grow bigger and bigger,” Johnson said. “We were renting the building at our most recent location and decided it was time to own our own shop. We took this little old building from being condemned not too long ago to what you see today. What this will do in the future is help keep our costs down at a certain level. When you’re paying rent and that price keeps on going up and up you can’t regulate your costs at all. Of course, the price for parts continues to go up and we’ve got to pass that on, but this will allow us to keep our overhead rates constant.”

Hudson, who has worked alongside Johnson at the shop since 2008, assumed ownership of Bennett’s Automotive Repair earlier this year, not long after Johnson purchased Iron Station Thunder in December.

“Clint and I have been partners for a long time and I’m very proud of this young man and his work ethic. He deserves this building and he deserves this opportunity for all of the hard work he’s put into this shop,” Johnson said.

“I’ve been doing this ever since I was real young,” said Hudson, who attended the NASCAR Technical Institute. “I’ve always loved cars and I figured if you’re going to do something then you better do something that you love to do. I just kept digging, digging, digging to get to where I am now. Why go work for the big man when they don’t take care of their people or care about their customers? That’s not what we want here at Bennett’s Automotive Repair. We want everybody to feel at home when they’re with us.”

Johnson has hit the ground running since purchasing what is now known as Bennett’s Iron Station Thunder. The one-stop shop located in downtown Lincolnton operates as a motorcycle dealership and repair shop with a wide selection of parts and accessories for all bikers.

“I run the motorcycle shop a little different from how the previous owners operated,” Johnson said. “Again, it’s got my name on it, so I take a lot of pride in our work. Whenever someone orders a part we do our best to have it the next day or within the next couple days. Whenever we say we’ll have it in is exactly when you’ll get it. It’s the same thing with repairs because we like to give our customers a good idea of exactly when they’ll get their bike back. My name is on that window so if a customer is disappointed or unhappy I want to do all that I can to take care of that problem.”

Johnson said there are some distinct differences between running an automotive repair shop and working on motorcycles at Bennett’s Iron Station Thunder.

“Obviously, with the car shop people are relying on those vehicles each and every day, whereas motorcycles are more recreational,” Johnson said. “Chances are someone doesn’t need their bike back right away, but at the automotive shop we have to try and get that car fixed as soon as humanly possible.”

Bennett’s Iron Station Thunder has been preparing for the annual Hog Happenin’ motorcycle festival in Lincolnton, which is now less than one month away.

The festivities kick off Friday, June 2 at 3 p.m. with a get-together outside the shop with food and games for all who attend. Then, at 6 p.m., the shop has organized a ceremonial motorcycle ride led by a police escort with veterans at the front of the pack followed by the rest of the participating bikers.

The party continues on Saturday afternoon with bike games such as a burnout contest outside of Bennett’s Iron Station Thunder. The shop will also be raffling off a 1986 Harley Davidson Sportster that was donated to the shop with all proceeds going to Hospice & Palliative Care of Lincoln County. Tickets are $10 and the bike will be on display at Zippers Restaurant & Lounge on Wednesday night for those who are interested in purchasing a ticket.

The new Bennett’s Automotive Repair location is near Lincolnton High School, at 619 North Aspen Street in Lincolnton. Bennett’s Iron Station Thunder is just a few blocks away, located at 124 East Water Street in Lincolnton. More information on each business can be found at www.bennettsautomotiverepair.com and www.istmotorcycles.com.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard