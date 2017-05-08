Lincolnton City Council approves downtown market, townhomes

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincolnton councilmen unanimously approved two significant downtown projects during their regularly monthly meeting on Thursday evening.

The first, a request from Piedmont Companies for the conditional use rezoning of approximately 0.93 acres, permits the construction of a townhome complex on the northwest corner of North Aspen Street and West Pine Street.

The complex, to be known as the Aspen Station Townhomes, will feature 13 units with 29 accompanying parking spaces. The buildings will be two-story brick veneer, according to the site plan submitted to Lincolnton planning director Laura Elam.

The Aspen Station Townhomes are the first of three downtown Lincolnton developments planned by Piedmont Companies that will total 38 multi-family units. Construction of the townhomes will likely begin in mid to late July, according to project manager Craig Upshaw.

Once 75 percent of the Aspen Station Townhomes are leased, work will begin on the second development, according to Upshaw. That development, which will be known as The Inverness, will be located on the northeast side of Lincolnton’s Court Square. The third and final development, Memorial Hall, will flank the gardens of the Memorial Hall building on East Pine Street.

The second project stems from a request from Mark Ingle for a business incentive grant that will help cover the costs of extensive building renovations for a new meat market at 114 East Main Street.

The market, which will be known as The Meating Place, has a projected completion date in October with the renovations expected to begin this month. The Meating Place will feature fresh meat such as beef, pork and chicken, deli meats and cheeses, according to the application submitted by Ingle.

“I think this is going to be a successful endeavor,” Councilman Dr. Martin Eaddy said upon approval. “People in town are looking for a place to eat lunch and I think this will be a good option.”

In other city business, the council voted 3-1 in support of House Bill 504, following a public hearing, with Eaddy casting the lone dissenting vote. House Bill 504 proposes to move elections for the city of Lincolnton to even numbered years and extend the mayor’s term from two years to four.

“My only concern about this bill is that municipal issues may get diluted by state and national issues if municipal elections are merged in with all the others,” Eaddy said. “I think it’s important for our citizens to have a chance to talk about what it is that effects them directly and to have a chance to choose people who they think will address those issues. This doesn’t mean they won’t be addressed, but when you’re dealing with the presidential election hardly anything else gets the proper attention.”

If approved at the state level, councilmen Eaddy and Tim Smith as well as Mayor Ed Hatley, whose terms are set to expire this year, would continue to serve until 2018. Councilman Roby Jetton, whose term is currently set to expire in 2019, would continue to serve until the 2020 election.

Councilman David Black, who was appointed to his seat last year when Councilman Dr. John “Les” Cloninger resigned due to health issues, would also have his term extended to 2020 if the bill is approved. Currently, because he was appointed and not elected, Black’s seat would be up for election this year.

The Lincolnton City Council will meet next on June 1 at 7 p.m. inside council chambers at City Hall, located at 114 West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton.