Criminal Charges— 5-8-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Robert Shawn Columbia, 42, of 321 N. Flint St. in Lincolnton was charged May 2 with one count of assault on a female. A $3,000 bond was set.
- Danny Eugene Dean, Jr., 38, of 307 Hubbard St. in Lincolnton was charged May 2 with one count each of forgery of bank notes, uttering a forged instrument and possessing stolen goods. A $4,000 cash bond was set.
- Jared Miller, 44, of 4481 Herter Rd. in Lincolnton was charged May 2 with one count of communicating threats. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- David Nathaniel Neal, 34, of 1037 Highland Bluff Ct. in Lincolnton was charged May 2 with three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule II controlled substance and six counts of selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance.
- Sherry Walker Fish, 47, of 3899 Siesta Ln. in Maiden was charged May 2 with one count of possession of controlled substance on premises of penal or local institution. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Michael Justin Morrow, 42, of 6715 Navajo Tr. in Sherrills Ford was charged may 2 with one count of failure to appear.
- Anthony Scott Watson, 39, of 491 Lineberger Rd. in Lincolnton was charged May 2 with one count of non-support of family.
- Jeremy Tallent Cauthen, 23, of 207 Little St. in Lincolnton was charged May 3 with two counts of failure to appear and probation violation. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Tammy Ball Taylor, 45, of 202 Hubbard St. in Lincolnton was charged May 3 with two counts of compulsory attendance law violation.
- Tyrone James Guiles, 26, of 2082 W. NC 150 in Lincolnton was charged May 3 with two counts of failure to comply. A $590 cash bond was set.
- Scottie Dean Smith, 32, of 2918 Burgin Smith Rd. in Vale was charged May 3 with one count each of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and driving while license revoked. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
- Chad Allen Drum, 36, of 3241 Appletree Ct. in Vale was charged May 3 with one count each of prohibited open container and possession with a schedule V controlled substance. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Tammy Addington Ingle, 49, of 661 Flower Ln. in Lincolnton was charged May 3 with one count each of cyberstalking and telephoning repeatedly for purpose of annoying and two counts of harassing or obscene phone call.
- Billy Steve Schronce, Jr., 60, of 4093 Fairview Dr. in Maiden was charged May 3 with one count of true bill of indictment.
- William Brandon Clinton, 32, of 1830 George Brown Rd. in Crouse was charged May 4 with one count each of receiving or transferring stolen vehicles and driving while license revoked. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Donald Joseph Gaul, 52, of 1256 Clarence Beam Rd. in Cherryville was charged May 4 with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. A $10,000 secured bond was set,
- Christopher Anthony Henderson, 34, of 6601 Deerwood Tr., in Vale was charged May 4 with one count of felony aiding and abetting. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Jennifer Lynn Moss, 30, of 928 First St. SW in Hickory was charged May 4 with one count of misdemeanor larceny.
- Joshua Ray Cashion, 24, of 1622 Gary Fox Rd. in Iron Station was charged May 3 with one count each of assault on a female and injury to real property. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
