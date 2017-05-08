Adams, Burleson named players of the year as SD-7 names all-conference

Staff report

West Lincoln’s Jessica Adams and East Lincoln’s Alec Burleson were named Southern District-7 Offensive Players of the Year in softball and baseball respectively when the conference released the all-conference team following Friday night’s tournament championship games.

The Lady Rebels, regular season and tournament champions, led the way with five all-conference selections. Joining Adams were Meredith Ferguson, Kylee Leonhardt, Bailey Reep and Carson Warlick.

East Lincoln placed four players on the team. Madison Hatfield, Kaley Reel, Emily Stolzenbach and McKayla Watts represented the Lady Mustangs, who finished second in the regular season and runner-up in last week’s tournament.

Alexis Shires of Lincolnton also made the SD-7 all-conference team.

Maggie Huffman of Bunker Hill was named the conference’s defensive player of the year, and West Lincoln’s Tyler Sain was the coach of the year.

Conference champion East Lincoln landed five spots on the all-conference baseball team. Trevor Childers, Nate Knisch, Taylor Michel and Evan Pawlowski joined Burleson on the squad.

Parker Chapman and Brett Eurey of West Lincoln were named to the All-SD-7 team, along with Robbie Cowie and Lane Hoover from Lincolnton.

Maiden ace Caden O’brien was selected as the conference’s defensive player of the year, and David Williams, also from Maiden, was the coach of the year.

The complete list of all-conference selections is below.

SD-7 All-Conference Softball 2017

West Lincoln: Jessica Adams, Meredith Ferguson, Kylee Leonhardt, Bailey Reep, Carson Warlick.

East Lincoln: Madison Hatfield, Kaley Reel, Emily Stolzenbach, McKayla Watts.

Lincolnton: Alexis Shires.

Maiden: Grace Herman, Addyson Ikard, Emma Lay, Lashayla Thompson.

Bandys: Samantha Browning, Ashtyn Hopson.

Bunker Hill: Courtney Gibson, Payton Goble, Maggie Huffman, Kailey Travis.

Newton-Conover: Destini Vines.

West Caldwell: Lacy Baker, Haley Price.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jessica Adams – West Lincoln

Defensive Player of the Year: Maggie Huffman – Bunker Hill

Coach of the Year: Tyler Sain – West Lincoln

SD-7 All-Conference Baseball 2017

East Lincoln: Alec Burleson, Trevor Childers, Nate Kinsch, Taylor Michel, Evan Pawlowski.

West Lincoln: Parker Chapman, Brett Eurey.

Lincolnton: Robbie Cowie, Lane Hoover.

Maiden: J.R. McRee, Caden O’brien, Taylor Tibbs, Ty Williams.

Bandys: Andrew Patrick.

Bunker Hill: Ben Loftin, Shea Maske, Devin Perdue, Bryson Smith.

Newton-Conover: Daniel Kahill.

West Caldwell: Dawson Garrett, Cy Smith, Carson Vance.

Offensive Player of the Year: Alec Burleson – East Lincoln

Defensive Player of the Year: Caden O’brien – Maiden

Coach of the Year: David Williams – Maiden